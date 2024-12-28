The drought is over! Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride finally has a receiving touchdown in 2024.

After failing to find the end zone through the air across the first 16 weeks of the season, the third-year pro snapped his touchdown-less streak in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

And man, was it a long time coming.

On his 98th catch of the year, Trey McBride gets his first TD! 📺: #AZvsLAR on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vaEpSTZawt — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024

With 8:31 left in the third quarter, McBride found pay dirt on a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray.

Entering play Saturday, the only thing missing from the tight end’s stellar season were the touchdowns. Despite reeling in a team-high 98 catches (128 targets) on his way to his first 1,000-yard season, the scores just hadn’t been there.

At least through the air.

“That’s a weird stat because he’s going crazy,” quarterback Kyler Murray said Dec. 4 when asked about McBride’s touchdown drought.

“I think we’ve had a couple opportunities, haven’t connected, but no, that’s definitely going to happen.”

While the 2022 second-round pick hadn’t found the end zone as a pass catcher, he does have fumble recovery (Week 2) and rushing touchdowns (Week 9) under his belt this year.

And his impact, with or without the scores, cannot be understated.

“A lot of the passing game goes through him. The run game, he’s fantastic. … Every play he’s out there, he’s max effort and he’s an impact player,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said last week. “He really is. When the ball goes to him, he makes a bunch of plays.”

Along with the score, McBride finished with 12 catches for 123 yards on the evening.

Follow @Tdrake4sports