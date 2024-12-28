Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Trey McBride posts first 1,000-yard, 100-catch season of NFL career

Dec 28, 2024, 7:40 PM | Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 12:31 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride continues to be that dude in Arizona’s receiving game.

On a five-yard screen in the second quarter of Arizona’s Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams, the pass catcher surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time as a pro.

He marks just the second Arizona tight end in franchise history to hit 1,000 yards in a season. The first was Hall of Famer Jackie Smith, who ripped off 1,205 in 1967.

It’s been a career year for McBride, who had already surpassed his own franchise record for catches (81) by an Arizona tight end with 92 before Saturday’s tilt.

Trey McBride gets to 100 catches

In addition to his 1,000-yard mark, the tight end surpassed the 100-catch mark in the third quarter.

With 104 catches, the tight end surpassed the great Larry Fitzgerald (103 in 2005) for the fifth most receptions by an Arizona pass catcher in a single season.

For the game, McBride finished with 123 yards on 12 catches.

That’s not all!

The catches and the yards are nice. You know what’s even better?

The fact that he finally found the end zone as a pass catcher in 2024.

