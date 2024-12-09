Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks sign ex-Mets reliever Jeff Brigham to minor league deal

Dec 9, 2024, 8:51 PM

Jeff Brigham

Jeff Brigham #43 of the New York Mets reacts after a double play ended the tenth inning against the Texas Rangers with the bases loaded at Citi Field on August 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed former New York Mets relief pitcher Jeff Brigham to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training, the Triple-A Reno Aces announced on Saturday.

Brigham will be 33 years old next season and joins the organization with 90 career major league appearances between the Miami Marlins and Mets.

The right-hander tossed 37.2 innings for New York in 2023, producing 5.26 ERA while striking out 10 batters per nine innings.

He threw a three-pitch mix, using primarily sweepers (42.2%) along with a 93.5 mph four-seam fastball and a new cutter, according to Baseball Savant. Opponents hit .143 with a 30.2% whiff rate when facing the sweeper but found more success against his other fastballs in 2023. His 11.3% walk rate did not help.

New York non-tendered Brigham, who signed with the Minnesota Twins for the 2024 season. He spent the year in Triple-A St. Paul where he worked a 4.64 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.

Brigham will provide the Diamondbacks additional non-roster bullpen depth going into the spring. Last year, non-roster invitees Humberto Castellanos, Logan Allen and Brandon Hughes all pitched 56 combined innings for Arizona, although most NRIs never cracked the 40-man roster.

The Diamondbacks are searching for bullpen help at the major league level this winter after dealing with an uncertain ninth inning for much of the season. Paul Sewald is a free agent, although much of the bullpen remains under contract.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Roki Sasaki...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks in on Japanese phenom pitcher Roki Sasaki, who will begin meeting with MLB clubs

Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki has been posted, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are among teams looking to make a run.

5 hours ago

Diamondbacks and manager Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks counting on run prevention identity shift in 2025

The Diamondbacks don't expect to score as many runs as last year and are counting on a higher level of run prevention.

13 hours ago

D-backs 1B Christian Walker...

Kevin Zimmerman

Christian Walker reportedly a priority for Yankees, D-backs ready for plan B

It's pointing in the direction of the predictable: Diamondbacks free agent Christian Walker is reportedly being wooed by the New York Yankees.

1 day ago

D-backs pitcher Jordan Montgomery...

Kevin Zimmerman

Report: D-backs tried to trade Jordan Montgomery for Cubs’ Cody Bellinger

The Diamondbacks are reportedly trying to trade Jordan Montgomery. The D-backs apparently offered him to the Chicago Cubs for Cody Bellinger.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

The 5: Questions for Diamondbacks as winter meetings get started

What will the Arizona Diamondbacks get done at this year's winter meetings, set to begin next week in Dallas?

4 days ago

Diamondbacks sign ex-Mets reliever Jeff Brigham to minor league deal