Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Christian Walker reportedly a priority for Yankees, D-backs ready for plan B

Dec 10, 2024, 2:20 PM

D-backs 1B Christian Walker...

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a sacrifice fly to score a run in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 19, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

It’s pointing in the direction of the predictable: Diamondbacks free agent Christian Walker is reportedly being wooed by the New York Yankees, and Arizona is likely well on its way to planning for how it will replace the best defensive first baseman of the past five years.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Tuesday that the Yankees, after watching the domino that is Juan Soto land with the Mets, are prioritizing Walker ahead of Mets free agent first baseman Pete Alonso. It confirmed the Yankees’ active negotiations with Walker first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

“I believe based on what I’ve heard from sources the last couple days that Christian Walker, at the moment, is more of a priority for the Yankees than what Pete Alonso would be,” Morosi reported.

Walker slashed .256/.335/.468 last season and hit 26 home runs to go with 84 RBIs.

RELATED STORIES

He will be 34 years old in March and has been a steady staple at first for the D-backs since the franchise traded homegrown star Paul Goldschmidt in 2018.

What will D-backs do if Yankees or others sign Christian Walker away?

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday that the team is prepared for whatever happens in terms of Walker’s free agency.

“First of all, Walk’s a stud,” Hazen said. “Self-made person and everybody can admire and respect that … Nothing’s done ’til it’s done, so I’ll leave (the potential of signing elsewhere) alone. As far as, like, other opportunities, yeah, we have to explore everything within the market.”

The D-backs will look at outside free agents and trade possibilities if it comes to Walker signing with the Yankees or otherwise.

What does Arizona have to replace him in-house? Catcher Adrian Del Castillo, who impressed as a rookie at the plate but struggled behind it, is unlikely to get moved to first even though he is stacked behind fellow youngster Gabriel Moreno.

Finding good catchers is harder, Hazen said, and the team isn’t in a hurry to switch his position to get his bat in the lineup — even if it’s been discussed as a future possibility.

“Other than that, look, we think Pavin (Smith) deserves some chance to get at-bats versus righties,” Hazen added. “He did a great job for us when he was up last year. I don’t think he’s ever got a real extended run. He’ll fit in the mix somewhere in this whole entire puzzle that we’ll put together.”

Smith has surpassed 100 games played in a season just once in five MLB seasons. He played 145 games in the D-backs’ 52-110 season in 2021.

Last year in 60 games, Smith slashed .270/.348/.547 for a career-high .896 OPS.

Only 23 of his 158 at-bats came against left-handed hitters, however.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Roki Sasaki...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks in on Japanese phenom pitcher Roki Sasaki, who will begin meeting with MLB clubs

Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki has been posted, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are among teams looking to make a run.

3 hours ago

Diamondbacks and manager Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks counting on run prevention identity shift in 2025

The Diamondbacks don't expect to score as many runs as last year and are counting on a higher level of run prevention.

11 hours ago

D-backs 1B Christian Walker...

Kevin Zimmerman

Christian Walker reportedly a priority for Yankees, D-backs ready for plan B

It's pointing in the direction of the predictable: Diamondbacks free agent Christian Walker is reportedly being wooed by the New York Yankees.

1 day ago

Jeff Brigham...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks sign ex-Mets reliever Jeff Brigham to minor league deal

The Diamondbacks signed former Mets relief pitcher Jeff Brigham to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

2 days ago

D-backs pitcher Jordan Montgomery...

Kevin Zimmerman

Report: D-backs tried to trade Jordan Montgomery for Cubs’ Cody Bellinger

The Diamondbacks are reportedly trying to trade Jordan Montgomery. The D-backs apparently offered him to the Chicago Cubs for Cody Bellinger.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

The 5: Questions for Diamondbacks as winter meetings get started

What will the Arizona Diamondbacks get done at this year's winter meetings, set to begin next week in Dallas?

4 days ago

Christian Walker reportedly a priority for Yankees, D-backs ready for plan B