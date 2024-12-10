Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ASU FOOTBALL

Dismissed ASU football player Laterrance Welch accused of stealing luxury watch from teammate

Dec 10, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 7:28 pm

Laterrance Welch...

Dismissed ASU football player Laterrance Welch was arrested Dec. 2, 2024, after allegedly stealing a watch from a teammate and attempting to pawn it. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


An ASU football player who was reportedly dismissed from the team after a rules violation was arrested after being accused of stealing a teammate’s watch and attempting to pawn it, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Laterrance Welch was arrested and booked on charges of theft and trafficking of stolen property around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The LSU transfer, who featured as a cornerback for this year’s Big 12 title team, stole the watch and attempted to pawn it at Estate Watch and Jewelry Company in downtown Scottsdale, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The watch, valued at $30,000, was reported stolen to ASU Police the week before Welch’s arrest.

Welch was booked by Scottsdale Police then turned over to campus police for their investigation.

Who is Laterrance Welch?

Welch entered the transfer portal on Monday, a week after his arrest. He reportedly was dismissed from the team after the Nov. 30 game against the University of Arizona for a rules violation.

The junior recorded 13 tackles and two interceptions in his lone season in Tempe.

Welch did feature in one of ASU’s most memorable plays of its title-winning season, returning an interception for a touchdown in a 35-31 win over UCF on Nov. 9.

Welch’s other interception came in the Territorial Cup, the final game he played for the Sun Devils.

ASU will play either Clemson or Texas in the quarterfinals of the CFP Playoff in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 in Atlanta.

ASU Football

Quarterback Sam Leavitt #10 os ASU talks with quarterbacks coach and OC Marcus Arroyo as he prepare...

Kevin Zimmerman

ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo named Broyles Award finalist

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was named a finalist for the 2024 Broyles Award given to college football's best assistant coach.

5 hours ago

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward walks on the field before Arizona State's win against BYU on N...

Kevin Zimmerman

Brian Ward delivered water to Sun Devil Stadium before he became Arizona State DC

Phoenix-area native Brian Ward held some unique jobs growing up in the Valley and before becoming Arizona State DC.

8 hours ago

Laterrance Welch...

Arizona Sports

Dismissed ASU football player Laterrance Welch accused of stealing luxury watch from teammate

Laterrance Welch was arrested and booked on charges of theft and trafficking of stolen property around 2:30 p.m. in Scottsdale on Dec. 2.

1 day ago

Arizona State...

Alex Weiner

ASU football receiving more enthusiastic responses from transfer portal

ASU football is not only selling the hope of winning to players in the transfer portal but can use its results to attract talent.

1 day ago

Laterrance Welch...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils transfer tracker: DBs LT Welch, Kamari Wilson enter portal

Here is a list of which Arizona State Sun Devils have entered the transfer portal and where they have committed.

1 day ago

ASU's Dillingham accepts Big 12 Championship trophy...

Damon Allred

Dillingham: Big 12 is a ‘phenomenal league’ despite ASU being lone CFP bid

Big 12 football has a reputation problem, and nowhere is it more clear than the College Football Playoff bracket with ASU as its lone representative.

1 day ago

Dismissed ASU football player Laterrance Welch accused of stealing luxury watch from teammate