An ASU football player who was reportedly dismissed from the team after a rules violation was arrested after being accused of stealing a teammate’s watch and attempting to pawn it, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Laterrance Welch was arrested and booked on charges of theft and trafficking of stolen property around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The LSU transfer, who featured as a cornerback for this year’s Big 12 title team, stole the watch and attempted to pawn it at Estate Watch and Jewelry Company in downtown Scottsdale, police said.

The watch, valued at $30,000, was reported stolen to ASU Police the week before Welch’s arrest.

Welch was booked by Scottsdale Police then turned over to campus police for their investigation.

Who is Laterrance Welch?

Welch entered the transfer portal on Monday, a week after his arrest. He reportedly was dismissed from the team after the Nov. 30 game against the University of Arizona for a rules violation.

The junior recorded 13 tackles and two interceptions in his lone season in Tempe.

Welch did feature in one of ASU’s most memorable plays of its title-winning season, returning an interception for a touchdown in a 35-31 win over UCF on Nov. 9.

Welch’s other interception came in the Territorial Cup, the final game he played for the Sun Devils.

ASU will play either Clemson or Texas in the quarterfinals of the CFP Playoff in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 in Atlanta.

