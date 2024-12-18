The Phoenix Suns will begin offering a $2 value menu of five food and drink choices to help their fans have a more affordable gameday experience.

The Suns announced the menu Wednesday. Hot dogs, chips, water, soda and popcorn will be available for $2 each at concession locations around Footprint Center.

Each item previously was available for $7.

“We put the fan experience at the forefront of everything we do,” Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said in a release. “The value menu is another investment in our fans and provides options for everyone, ensuring our fans have the best gameday experience in the NBA.”

“A family of 4 used to spend $98 on hot dogs/water/popcorn,” he added on X. Now they can enjoy that same meal for $24. Our fans and community are the foundation of what we do and we will continue to invest in making this the best organization in all of basketball, on and off the court.”

What’s on the Phoenix Suns’ $2 value menu at Footprint Center?

– Hot dog

– 16 oz. Dasani water

– 16 oz fountain soda

– Bag of chips

– Bag of popcorn

