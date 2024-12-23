Suns’ Grayson Allen out at Nuggets due to concussion protocol

The Phoenix Suns have ruled guard Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) out for Monday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets.

In addition to Allen, the Suns also ruled out center Bol Bol with a left knee contusion per Monday’s injury report.

Guard Devin Booker remains out with left groin soreness. Booker, who also missed Saturday’s game versus the Pistons, left Thursday’s 120-111 loss against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter.

Allen left Saturday’s 133-125 loss to the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter after taking after taking an elbow from Pistons’ Simone Fontecchio while going for a rebound and did not return.

The seventh-year guard has averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebound and 1.8 assists per game this season.

Bol has been out of the Suns rotation and last played on Dec. 8 versus the Orlando Magic. Bol has averaged 3.3 points and 1.6 rebound per game this season.

Rest of Suns-Nuggets injury report

Denver listed guard Jamal Murray as out for Monday’s game with a right ankle sprain. Murray has been the second-leading scorer on the Nuggets behind Nikola Jokic, averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season.

Former Suns center Dario Saric (left ankle sprain) was listed as available for Monday’s game. In 10 games played, Saric has averaged 3.4 points and 3.5 rebound per game.

Suns-Nuggets tips off from Ball Arena at 8 p.m. MST on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.