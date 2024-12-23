Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Grayson Allen out at Nuggets due to concussion protocol

Dec 23, 2024, 7:08 PM | Updated: 7:22 pm

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Suns have ruled guard Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) out for Monday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets.

In addition to Allen, the Suns also ruled out center Bol Bol with a left knee contusion per Monday’s injury report.

Guard Devin Booker remains out with left groin soreness. Booker, who also missed Saturday’s game versus the Pistons, left Thursday’s 120-111 loss against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter.

RELATED STORIES

Allen left Saturday’s 133-125 loss to the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter after taking after taking an elbow from Pistons’ Simone Fontecchio while going for a rebound and did not return.

The seventh-year guard has averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebound and 1.8 assists per game this season.

Bol has been out of the Suns rotation and last played on Dec. 8 versus the Orlando Magic. Bol has averaged 3.3 points and 1.6 rebound per game this season.

Rest of Suns-Nuggets injury report

Denver listed guard Jamal Murray as out for Monday’s game with a right ankle sprain. Murray has been the second-leading scorer on the Nuggets behind Nikola Jokic, averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season.

Former Suns center Dario Saric (left ankle sprain) was listed as available for Monday’s game. In 10 games played, Saric has averaged 3.4 points and 3.5 rebound per game.

Suns-Nuggets tips off from Ball Arena at 8 p.m. MST on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Phoenix Suns

New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges, center, puts up a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball g...

Associated Press

Former Sun Mikal Bridges scores season-high 41 points as Knicks beat Spurs

Former Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 41 points as the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Heat wing Jimmy Butler...

Arizona Sports

Report: Jimmy Butler prefers trade out of Miami ahead of February deadline

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler prefers a trade out of Miami ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

6 hours ago

ASU football wins the Big 12 Championship Game...

Kevin Zimmerman

Christmas wishlist: Arizona sports teams should be asking for a lot

The ASU football team should get greedy. The Arizona Diamondbacks need a long-term home. And the Suns should ask for their health.

12 hours ago

Suns G Devin Booker ruled out for Christmas...

Damon Allred

Devin Booker, Grayson Allen ruled out for Suns’ Christmas Day game vs. Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns on Tuesday ruled out Devin Booker, Grayson Allen and Bol Bol for their Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets.

1 day ago

Suns...

Kellan Olson

Suns’ slow burn tumbling down standings continues vs. Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns are another few weeks away from seriously jeopardizing their 2024-25 season, setting the table for a dramatic roster shakeup within the next seven months if not enough changes in their play.

2 days ago

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns react to a three-point shot against the Indiana Pacers during ...

Bailey Leasure

Suns’ Grayson Allen out at Nuggets due to concussion protocol

The Phoenix Suns have ruled guard Grayson Allen out for Monday's road game against the Denver Nuggets.

2 days ago

Suns’ Grayson Allen out at Nuggets due to concussion protocol