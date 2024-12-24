Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Paris Johnson, Jonah Williams placed on IR, out for rest of season

Dec 24, 2024, 2:20 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals will be without two offensive lineman, Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams, for their primetime Saturday matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, coach Jonathan Gannon announced Tuesday.

The team later announced both would land on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

With two starting tackles now out, Jackson Barton was elevated to the active roster alongside Kelvin Beachum. Barton, who was elevated before last week’s 36-30 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers, saw 30 snaps and allowed three quarterback pressures, per PFF.

Rookie offensive lineman Christian Jones may also be in line for his NFL debut.

Johnson will miss his second straight game with a knee injury after starting the first 14 for the Cardinals.

Williams had protected the right edge for quarterback Kyler Murray the previous five games after missing significant time with a right knee injury. The first-year Cardinal, however, went down in the third quarter against Carolina with what appeared to be another knee injury.

Additionally, Arizona signed linebacker Benton Whitley to the active roster from the New York Giants’ practice squad and brought back cornerback Darren Hall, whose last game action came with the Cardinals on Nov. 3, to the practice squad.

James Conner, Trey Benson have chance to play vs. Rams

Gannon on Tuesday did not rule out the top two Cardinals running backs, James Conner and Trey Benson.

Conner blitzed the Panthers’ defense for more than two quarters, with 166 all-purpose yards and a score on 19 touches. He exited the game in the third quarter with a lower leg injury.

Benson, who was absent from the playoff-eliminating loss with an ankle injury, is trying to avoid missing his fourth game this season.

