Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ASU FOOTBALL

Harkins Theatres invites Arizona State football fans to watch Peach Bowl on the big screen

Dec 25, 2024, 2:35 PM

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


ArizonaSports.com editor

Can’t make the trip to Atlanta for Arizona State football’s Peach Bowl matchup versus Texas? Harkins Theatres has you covered.

The Valley-owned theatre is inviting Sun Devil fans to watch the Peach Bowl live on the big screen at two locations: Harkins Tempe Marketplace and Camelview at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Fans can show off their Sun Devil pride and experience the “ultimate gameday setting” with tickets for $22 that include a complimentary small popcorn.

RELATED STORIES

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1. A win over Texas would propel Arizona State into the College Football semifinals, where it’ll play the winner of Oregon-Ohio State.

Fans can get their tickets on Harkins’ website or in person at the Camelview at Scottsdale Fashion Square or Tempe Marketplace box offices.

Sun Devils grateful for support

Arizona State getting into the College Football Playoff, or even winning the Big 12 alone, was unprecedented.

The Sun Devils are the talk of the Valley right now, and whether it’s from those traveling across the country to watch in person or cheering from home in the Valley, the team is thankful for all the support they’re getting.

“I’m grateful and blessed to be in the corner that (Sun Devil fans) want to be supporting,” Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo said. “I know what it costs and what it takes to get there. It’s nice to have those people that try their hardest to get there and could be spending every dollar in their bank account to get there.”

ASU Football

Arizona State Harkins...

Aaron Schmidt

Harkins Theatres invites Arizona State football fans to watch Peach Bowl on the big screen

Fans can experience the "ultimate gameday setting" at Harkins Theatres with $22 tickets that include a complimentary small popcorn.

4 hours ago

Arizona State DL Zac Swanson (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Damon Allred

Former Texas Longhorns now with ASU itching for chance to get back at old team

Like an ex who wants to show they're better off after a breakup, the former Longhorns now making an impact with ASU can't wait for the chance to get back at Texas.

9 hours ago

ASU football wins the Big 12 Championship Game...

Kevin Zimmerman

Christmas wishlist: Arizona sports teams should be asking for a lot

The ASU football team should get greedy. The Arizona Diamondbacks need a long-term home. And the Suns should ask for their health.

12 hours ago

Sarkisian ASU...

Alex Weiner

Texas’ Sarkisian on Peach Bowl underdog ASU: Winning Big 12 is a ‘hard thing to do’

Texas and Arizona State entered this season with different expectations, but Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is not overlooking the Big 12 champs.

1 day ago

Texas' Jaydon Blue (left) will match up with ASU's Cam Skattebo (right) in Peach Bowl...

Damon Allred

Rushing attacks of ASU, Texas are where Peach Bowl matchup starts

The rubber will meet the road in the Peach Bowl when ASU and Texas pit their strong rushing attacks against the other.

1 day ago

Texas mascot Bevo, center, is walked to the field before an NCAA college football game between Texa...

Haboob Blog

Horns down: Bevo the live Longhorn mascot won’t attend Peach Bowl vs. Arizona State

Bevo the live mascot of the Texas Longhorns won't be supporting his team on the sidelines of the Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

2 days ago

Harkins Theatres invites Arizona State football fans to watch Peach Bowl on the big screen