Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Pop-Tarts Bowl once again off the rails as Iowa State comes back vs. Miami

Dec 28, 2024, 5:35 PM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor


Only in its second season, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is already notorious for the pageantry and whimsy surrounding its football game, including a tribute to and resurrection of last year’s eaten mascot early in the contest.

The three mascots vying to be eaten — and Pop-Tarts has made it clear: yes, they do want to be toasted and eaten — came out onto the field in their aluminum wrapping before revealing themselves as Cinnamon Roll, Wild Berry and Hot Fudge Sundae.

But Saturday’s game itself was pretty whimsical starting with the first play from scrimmage. A botched snap prevented Heisman finalist and Miami quarterback Cam Ward from getting his offense off and running, and Iowa State found the end zone several plays later.

RELATED STORIES

The score started a back-and-forth run of eight straight touchdowns before either team was stopped.

Despite a second fumble and a field goal settled for later in the half, the ACC runner up Hurricanes held a 31-28 lead at the half over Big 12 runner up Iowa State. Ward would take himself out at halftime after becoming the Division 1 all-time leader in career passing touchdowns.

The Cyclones took a 42-41 lead in the final minute on a Rocco Becht sneak and the Iowa State defense held on to secure the win. Becht won the game’s MVP award, and Cinnamon Roll earned the honor of getting eaten.

A closer look at the antics of the Pop-Tarts Bowl

There’s nothing that says college football like a combination of football and breakfast mascots, so the three mascots participated in combine drills at halftime.

Even the goalposts were dressed up in aluminum for the occasion.

With how the College Football Playoff, transfer portal and NFL draft have all impacted bowl seasons, the Pop-Tarts Bowl serving as the most light-hearted and fun-filled bowl game preserves some of what has made bowls magical.

 

Haboob

Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots meet pregame...

Damon Allred

Pop-Tarts Bowl once again off the rails as Iowa State comes back vs. Miami

Only in its second season, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is already notorious for the pageantry and whimsy surrounding its football game.

2 days ago

Msholo the Zoo Atlanta elephant picks ASU to beat Texas in the Peach Bowl....

Haboob Blog

Msholo the Zoo Atlanta elephant picks ASU to pull the Peach Bowl upset over Texas

Msholo, an African elephant at Zoo Atlanta, has picked ASU to pull the upset over the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

3 days ago

Texas mascot Bevo, center, is walked to the field before an NCAA college football game between Texa...

Haboob Blog

Horns down: Bevo the live Longhorn mascot won’t attend Peach Bowl vs. Arizona State

Bevo the live mascot of the Texas Longhorns won't be supporting his team on the sidelines of the Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

7 days ago

Jimmy Butler hair...

Haboob Blog

Jimmy Butler dyes hair orange amid trade rumors to Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler dyed his hair orange after reports surfaced of his interest in playing for the Phoenix Suns if traded by the Heat.

18 days ago

Krusty the Clown on the Simpsons Monday Night Football alt-cast says he went to Clown College (aka ...

Haboob Blog

ASU takes a stray from The Simpsons-themed Monday Night Football broadcast

The Simpsons' Monday Night Football alternate broadcast took a shot at ASU. Krusty the Clown attended Clown College, AKA Arizona State.

20 days ago

Desmond Howard, ESPN GameDay commentator, looks on prior to the game between the Indiana Hoosiers a...

Bailey Leasure

ESPN’s Desmond Howard changes stance on ASU football ahead of BYU matchup

ESPN College Gameday analyst Desmond Howard has appeared to change his stance on ASU football ahead of its matchup versus the BYU Cougars.

1 month ago

Pop-Tarts Bowl once again off the rails as Iowa State comes back vs. Miami