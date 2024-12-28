

Only in its second season, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is already notorious for the pageantry and whimsy surrounding its football game, including a tribute to and resurrection of last year’s eaten mascot early in the contest.

The three mascots vying to be eaten — and Pop-Tarts has made it clear: yes, they do want to be toasted and eaten — came out onto the field in their aluminum wrapping before revealing themselves as Cinnamon Roll, Wild Berry and Hot Fudge Sundae.

The only time it’s okay to play favorites! Who’s gettin’ toasted tonight? #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/x8YxvDWWwv — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 28, 2024

But Saturday’s game itself was pretty whimsical starting with the first play from scrimmage. A botched snap prevented Heisman finalist and Miami quarterback Cam Ward from getting his offense off and running, and Iowa State found the end zone several plays later.

The score started a back-and-forth run of eight straight touchdowns before either team was stopped.

Despite a second fumble and a field goal settled for later in the half, the ACC runner up Hurricanes held a 31-28 lead at the half over Big 12 runner up Iowa State. Ward would take himself out at halftime after becoming the Division 1 all-time leader in career passing touchdowns.

The Cyclones took a 42-41 lead in the final minute on a Rocco Becht sneak and the Iowa State defense held on to secure the win. Becht won the game’s MVP award, and Cinnamon Roll earned the honor of getting eaten.

A closer look at the antics of the Pop-Tarts Bowl

There’s nothing that says college football like a combination of football and breakfast mascots, so the three mascots participated in combine drills at halftime.

They've got Wild Berry Pop Tart running combine drills pic.twitter.com/tnrFcjZ5yI — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 28, 2024

Even the goalposts were dressed up in aluminum for the occasion.

With how the College Football Playoff, transfer portal and NFL draft have all impacted bowl seasons, the Pop-Tarts Bowl serving as the most light-hearted and fun-filled bowl game preserves some of what has made bowls magical.

Nobody is having more fun than the Pop-Tarts mascot 😭 pic.twitter.com/Oe3L8zxMP1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2024

Surprise Wild Berry Pop-Tarts ice cream sandwiches in the press box!!! pic.twitter.com/IyUA3MDBhO — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 28, 2024

Mario Cristobal giving a serious interview with a giant poptart running a drill in the background is what bowl season is all about pic.twitter.com/GkDkadOhQm — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) December 28, 2024