Cardinals’ James Conner exits Rams loss with knee injury

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner exited with a knee injury and did not return in his team’s 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Conner was seen getting evaluated in the second quarter of Saturday’s tilt before hopping on a stationary bike to try to work out the knee.

The running back accounted for four yards on four carries before heading to the sideline. He also caught two passes for four yards.

It wasn’t a given that Conner would play this week after dealing with a knee injury picked up in last week’s overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. Despite only playing about three quarters, Conner chewed up Carolina’s run defense to the tune of 117 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. He also paced all Arizona pass catchers with 49 yards on four receptions.

But after logging a week of limited practices, Conner was dubbed healthy enough to play this week.

With both Conner and rookie Trey Benson out due to injury, Arizona turned to running back Michael Carter to pick up the slack. He finished with 70 yards on 13 carries to go along with two catches for 11 yards.

In addition to Conner, cornerback Garrett Williams also missed time after being placed in concussion protocol but eventually returned to action.

