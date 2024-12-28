Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ James Conner exits Rams loss with knee injury

Dec 28, 2024, 7:27 PM | Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 12:30 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner exited with a knee injury and did not return in his team’s 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Conner was seen getting evaluated in the second quarter of Saturday’s tilt before hopping on a stationary bike to try to work out the knee.

The running back accounted for four yards on four carries before heading to the sideline. He also caught two passes for four yards.

RELATED STORIES

It wasn’t a given that Conner would play this week after dealing with a knee injury picked up in last week’s overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers. Despite only playing about three quarters, Conner chewed up Carolina’s run defense to the tune of 117 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. He also paced all Arizona pass catchers with 49 yards on four receptions.

But after logging a week of limited practices, Conner was dubbed healthy enough to play this week.

With both Conner and rookie Trey Benson out due to injury, Arizona turned to running back Michael Carter to pick up the slack. He finished with 70 yards on 13 carries to go along with two catches for 11 yards.

In addition to Conner, cornerback Garrett Williams also missed time after being placed in concussion protocol but eventually returned to action.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Just how ‘close’ are Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals to finding consistent success?

Despite a 1-5 skid and no playoffs in sight, head coach Jonathan Gannon believes the Cardinals are close to turning a corner. A look into why.

53 minutes ago

Arizona Cardinals S Joey Blount looks on midgame...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals place Joey Blount on IR, reinstate Markus Bailey from suspension

The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Joey Blount on injured reserve and activated Markus Bailey off the NFL suspended list.

2 hours ago

Chad Ryland #38 and Blake Gillikin #12 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrate after Ryland kicked a fie...

Kevin Zimmerman

NFL announces kickoff time as Cardinals host 49ers in Week 18

The Arizona Cardinals will host the San Francisco 49ers at 2:25 p.m. MST Sunday at State Farm Stadium for each team's season finale.

10 hours ago

Kyler Murray Cardinals Rams embracing Trey McBride after first touchdown...

Dan Bickley

Kyler Murray has one last dance with Cardinals after season of close calls

There are no better options for the Cardinals than Kyler Murray in 2025. The quarterback has one last dance in the Valley. For better or worse.

1 day ago

Cardinals TE Trey McBride...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

The Cardinals had all the chances in the world to beat the Rams on Saturday, but two key fourth-quarter interceptions shut the door on a late surge. Here's our reactions.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray reacts to a play...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray’s struggles continue in Cardinals’ loss to Rams

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray again couldn't deliver late in a 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.

2 days ago

Cardinals’ James Conner exits Rams loss with knee injury