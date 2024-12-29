

Texas is expected to have one of its top receiving targets, Isaiah Bond, back in the lineup against ASU on Wednesday after he missed the Longhorns’ first-round matchup with an ankle injury, ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported on Sunday.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner landed on the back of Bond’s leg as he was tackled during the SEC title game loss to Georgia on Dec. 7, reaggravating an injury he sustained in an Oct. 12 win over Oklahoma.

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver has 532 receiving yards for five touchdowns on 33 catches across 12 games this season. He has also been utilized in the ground game to the tune of 98 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“It’s always going to be hard to cover a guy that’s that fast and has that much speed on the outside and can make moves and is just a really dynamic receiver,” Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said on Saturday when asked what a healthy Bond would mean for Texas.

. @TexasFootball practice today with less than a week to go until the @CFAPeachBowl. WR Isaiah Bond participated while media was present. He missed the Clemson game with an ankle injury. #HookEm #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/9EhiisuaKj — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) December 27, 2024

“I don’t know if it changes what we do on offense necessarily and but IB is a special kind of weapon,” Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood said. “His elite speed, it’s just different. He’s got the ability to be explosive every time he touches the ball because of how well he runs.

“He’s been out there practicing. … Certainly we are all excited when he’s out there, and I do think it just causes one more different kind of stress on the defense when you have somebody out there with that kind of speed.”

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward said the key to handling Texas’ athleticism will be staying disciplined and connected with each defender, with each doing their “one-eleventh.”

The Sun Devil secondary is entering the matchup down a man for the first half, with redshirt freshman Montana Warren getting the start at nickel after Shamari Simmons was called for targeting in the Big 12 title game.

Bond transferred to Texas in the spring from Alabama, where he caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.

Texas RT Cameron Williams a game-time decision for Peach Bowl

Projected first-round pick in the NFL draft Cameron Williams may not be able to go, as the right tackle is nursing a right knee sprain, Thamel said.

While he has taken the third-most snaps (514) on a Texas line ranked first in Power 4 in pass protection, however he has given up the most QB hurries (16) and tied to give up the most sacks (three) of any Longhorn lineman, per PFF.

Williams could attempt to play through the pain, Thamel said, but if he is unable to go it will be Trevor Goosby getting the start instead. Goosby has allowed three hurries in 122 pass protection snaps across six games this season.

ASU and Texas square off in the Peach Bowl at 11 a.m. MST on Wednesday. Listen to coverage on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or online, with pregame coverage beginning at 8 a.m., or catch the broadcast on ESPN.