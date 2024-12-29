Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ASU FOOTBALL

Texas WR Isaiah Bond expected to play vs. ASU after missing 1st-round game, per report

Dec 29, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor


Texas is expected to have one of its top receiving targets, Isaiah Bond, back in the lineup against ASU on Wednesday after he missed the Longhorns’ first-round matchup with an ankle injury, ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported on Sunday.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner landed on the back of Bond’s leg as he was tackled during the SEC title game loss to Georgia on Dec. 7, reaggravating an injury he sustained in an Oct. 12 win over Oklahoma.

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver has 532 receiving yards for five touchdowns on 33 catches across 12 games this season. He has also been utilized in the ground game to the tune of 98 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“It’s always going to be hard to cover a guy that’s that fast and has that much speed on the outside and can make moves and is just a really dynamic receiver,” Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said on Saturday when asked what a healthy Bond would mean for Texas.

“I don’t know if it changes what we do on offense necessarily and but IB is a special kind of weapon,” Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood said. “His elite speed, it’s just different. He’s got the ability to be explosive every time he touches the ball because of how well he runs.

“He’s been out there practicing. … Certainly we are all excited when he’s out there, and I do think it just causes one more different kind of stress on the defense when you have somebody out there with that kind of speed.”

RELATED STORIES

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward said the key to handling Texas’ athleticism will be staying disciplined and connected with each defender, with each doing their “one-eleventh.”

The Sun Devil secondary is entering the matchup down a man for the first half, with redshirt freshman Montana Warren getting the start at nickel after Shamari Simmons was called for targeting in the Big 12 title game.

Bond transferred to Texas in the spring from Alabama, where he caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.

Texas RT Cameron Williams a game-time decision for Peach Bowl

Projected first-round pick in the NFL draft Cameron Williams may not be able to go, as the right tackle is nursing a right knee sprain, Thamel said.

While he has taken the third-most snaps (514) on a Texas line ranked first in Power 4 in pass protection, however he has given up the most QB hurries (16) and tied to give up the most sacks (three) of any Longhorn lineman, per PFF.

Williams could attempt to play through the pain, Thamel said, but if he is unable to go it will be Trevor Goosby getting the start instead. Goosby has allowed three hurries in 122 pass protection snaps across six games this season.

ASU and Texas square off in the Peach Bowl at 11 a.m. MST on Wednesday. Listen to coverage on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or online, with pregame coverage beginning at 8 a.m., or catch the broadcast on ESPN.

ASU Football

ASU has ridden the underdog role to the Peach Bowl...

Damon Allred

‘Doubters have been the gas’ that powered ASU to Peach Bowl matchup vs. Texas

The Sun Devils have continued to feed off national doubt ahead of ASU's Peach Bowl matchup with Texas with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

7 hours ago

Texas WR Isaiah Bond...

Damon Allred

Texas WR Isaiah Bond expected to play vs. ASU after missing 1st-round game, per report

Texas is expected to have Isaiah Bond back against ASU in the Peach Bowl on Wednesday after he missed the Longhorns' first-round matchup with an ankle injury.

1 day ago

ASU QB Sam Leavitt...

Damon Allred

Sam Leavitt says he’s better than Quinn Ewers … Is he right?

Sam Leavitt said he's the better quarterback in a Peach Bowl that includes Texas' Quinn Ewers. Does the redshirt freshman have a valid point?

1 day ago

Texas TE Gunnar Helm...

Associated Press

Texas TE Gunnar Helm a standout who stayed patient and stayed put in transfer era

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm put in a record-breaking season to help the Longhorns get to the quarterfinals of the CFP against ASU.

1 day ago

Montana Warren preparing well for first start...

Bailey Leasure

ASU nickel Shamari Simmons confident Montana Warren can step up in his absence

ASU defensive back Shamari Simmons is confident in Montana Warren's ability to step up in his absence for the Sun Devils' matchup against Texas.

1 day ago

Msholo the Zoo Atlanta elephant picks ASU to beat Texas in the Peach Bowl....

Haboob Blog

Msholo the Zoo Atlanta elephant picks ASU to pull the Peach Bowl upset over Texas

Msholo, an African elephant at Zoo Atlanta, has picked ASU to pull the upset over the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

3 days ago

Texas WR Isaiah Bond expected to play vs. ASU after missing 1st-round game, per report