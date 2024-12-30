Close
NFL announces kickoff time as Cardinals host 49ers in Week 18

Dec 30, 2024, 7:38 AM

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

The Arizona Cardinals will host the San Francisco 49ers at 2:25 p.m. MST Sunday at State Farm Stadium for each team’s season finale, the NFL announced.

The game between NFC West foes will air on FOX.

Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff picture, but the game will be a fight for better optics heading into next season.

The 10-6 Los Angeles Rams secured the division title Sunday after defeating the Cardinals 13-9 a day prior. The NFC West’s second-place team, the Seattle Seahawks, have been eliminated from postseason contention at 9-7.

San Francisco (6-9) has yet to play its second-to-last game with a Monday Night Football meeting against the Detroit Lions leading into the matchup in Arizona.

The Cardinals (7-9) began the year 6-4 but since a Week 11 bye have gone 1-5.

Here’s a peek at the full Week 18 NFL schedule.

Week 18 NFL schedule features afternoon 49ers-Cardinals kickoff time (MST)

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 11 a.m. (CBS)
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 11 a.m. (FOX)
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 11 a.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 11 a.m. (FOX)
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 11 a.m. (CBS)
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 11 a.m. (CBS)
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 11 a.m. (FOX)
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 11 a.m. (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 2:25 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 2:25 p.m. (CBS)
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 2:25 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 2:25 p.m. (FOX)
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 2:25 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 6:20 p.m. (NBC)

