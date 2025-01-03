Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham thinks Cardinals should draft Cam Skattebo. Could they?

Jan 3, 2025, 11:35 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Always shoot your shot, especially when it could help a program difference-maker like Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo.

Fresh off his team’s dramatic double-overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham threw out a pitch on behalf of his departing running back.

“I’m really excited of the foundation that Cam and this team and Leif (Fautanu) has laid and to see where it can take us,” Dillingham said after the 39-31 loss Wednesday. “Now if the (Arizona) Cardinals can just draft Cam so we can keep him home, that’d be awesome.”

It was the least Dillingham could do for the program’s single-season rushing leader who left it all on the line — and on the field — in his final college game.

As was Dillingham’s attempt at cutting down moving costs for the soon-to-be NFLer with a subtle hint to the pro team down the street.

Just how realistic is a Cam Skattebo and Cardinals pairing?

While the ink is still drying on a James Conner contract extension, the Cardinals adding Skattebo to the running backs room isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

For one, the Cardinals could always use more depth at running back, as made evident by this most recent stretch.

On top of losing Conner to a knee injury in the final weeks of the season, the Cardinals have also been without rookie and RB2 Trey Benson due to an ankle issue. Instead of the rookie picking up valuable starter reps to finish off the year, he’s right next to Conner on the IR.

Third-down back Emari Demercado (knee) is in the same boat.

With all of them dealing with injuries, Michael Carter has taken over Arizona’s ground game after spending most of the season on the practice squad.

All signs point to Conner and Benson getting the first crack next season.

Still, we all know this team wants to run the rock. Adding another body to the room makes a lot of sense, especially when Benson’s rookie season left a lot to be desired.

Skattebo likely wouldn’t break the bank draft pick-wise, either.

In ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper’s latest big board, Skattebo comes in as the seventh-highest-ranked running back in this year’s class.

Tankathon meanwhile has Skattebo listed as the 82nd ranked prospect on their most recent big board. That would be a third-round selection if the projection were to hold up.

Despite his big performance in the Peach Bowl — where he did it through the air, on the ground and as a pass catcher — the running back could very well be a late Day 2 pick given current draft projections.

The added bonus

Bringing in a living ASU legend like Skattebo would be a PR dream.

Want to get Cardinals fans hyped for a massive Year 3 under this regime? Bring in a familiar face who just put the local college team on his back in the biggest game the program has seen in decades.

The best part? General manager Monti Ossenfort and the rest of Arizona’s front office likely have a good idea of what Skattebo is about given the close proximities between the two sides. Having head coach Kenny Dillingham in the building earlier this year doesn’t hurt, either.

Culture-wise, there appears to be a fit.

When it comes to Arizona’s biggest needs, running back isn’t at the top. That spot is firmly reserved for the pass rush.

But given how offensive coordinator Drew Petzing wants this offense to operate, you can’t go wrong with more weapons like Skattebo in the backfield.

