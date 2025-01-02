Close
Report: Heat star Jimmy Butler open to being traded ‘anywhere’

Jan 2, 2025, 9:55 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Miami Heat president Pat Riley evidently failed to quash the Jimmy Butler trade smoke last week, as Butler made it very clear on Thursday he’d be happier somewhere else.

Riley released a statement on Dec. 26 saying bluntly, “We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

After Miami’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday — a game in which Butler took only six shots in 27 minutes — Butler told reporters he probably cannot find joy on the basketball court with the Heat.

“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball, wherever that may be,” Butler said. “We’ll find out here pretty soon. … I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win and right now I’m not doing that.”

Shortly after the comments were made, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported Butler indicated to the Heat he’d like to be traded and is open to playing anywhere else. Previous reports said he’d prefer a move to the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro said back on Dec. 12 that Butler would be “absolutely interested” in joining the Suns at that time.

ESPN reported on Thursday Miami has not shown urgency to trade him. Butler is in the last year of his contract and makes $48.8 million this year. He has a $52.4 million player option for next year.

He is eligible for an extension, but after last season, Riley told reporters extending Butler had not been earnestly talked about.

“That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night,” Riley said.

Butler has played in 22 of Miami’s 32 games this year and has averaged 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

The Heat are 17-15 and in the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Suns, meanwhile, are 15-17 and in 11th place in the Western Conference.

A hypothetical Phoenix trade for Butler would be very complicated to execute considering the second tax apron restrictions and Bradley Beal’s $50.2 million contract and no-trade clause. Phoenix will need to turn around its season after a disappointing seven-week stretch (6-15).

The trade deadline is Feb. 6.

