Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ASU FOOTBALL

Dillingham takes blame off Alford for ASU’s 4th-and-13 blitz call against Texas

Jan 3, 2025, 1:38 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Blame Arizona State’s Peach Bowl loss to Texas on a number of things: A non-call that could have been targeting, ASU’s terrible start or Sam Leavitt’s game-sealing interception.

Most would put it on the defensive play-call in the first overtime, with the Sun Devils leading 31-24 and Texas needing to convert a fourth-and-13.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and defensive coordinator Brian Ward dialed up what looked like a Cover 0 blitz. It not only failed by giving the Longhorns a first down but ended in a 28-yard touchdown.

RELATED STORIES

Dillingham took the blame for the call after the game, but he used a post on X Friday to take heat off safety Xavion Alford for his role in the play, which proceeded a quick second-overtime touchdown that allowed Texas to walk it off, 39-31.

“I want to reiterate my postgame comments about the 4th down call (that) I called. I wanted to bring essentially 0 blitz that plays out like (Cover 4) … our safety (Alford) is taught to catch intermediate routes bc the ball should come out fast,” Dillingham wrote.

“He did exactly what we coached. That play is 100% on me (and) not him, and I want to make that 100% clear. We would not have been in this position without ‘X’ … he was one of the instrumental pieces to this season and program!”

Alford, a Texas transfer, appreciated that sentiment from his head coach.

Did ASU call the wrong play on 4th-and-13 against Texas?

Alford had taken some criticism because of how he flew up to make a stop at the first-down line. But he was not the only Sun Devil in coverage against receiver Matthew Golden, nor the only Sun Devil put out of place by the play-call and the coaching.

The chess match appears to be lost by ASU with what Texas had set up.

After the game, Dillingham said the idea was to get into the look of an all-out blitz and drop a couple of players into coverage. The ASU coach said Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers reacted to the apparent blitzes late and checked into max protection with a true blitzer coming up the middle.

“… I didn’t have the ability to get out of it,” Dillingham said. “That’s on me. We left our guys iso’d into Cover 0 into a max-pro there. I got to go into that game with an ability to get out of that call.

“There’s a lot of things I got to do better to help our guys to win the football game. That’s one of the many things as I reflect, I’ve got to be better. Our guys played good enough to win. Our guys battled good enough to win. And this game’s 100% on me.”

Watching the play again, it looks like Arizona State went all-out at stopping a pass at the sticks or in front of it.

That left Texas in a good spot for two reasons:

1. It allowed the Longhorns to pick up just one extra pass-rusher with a numbers advantage against the blitz that came up the middle. That gave Ewers the pocket to get off a clean pass.

2. Texas sent three receivers well down the field, leaving two Sun Devils operating between the line of scrimmage and first down marker, eating up space where no offensive players were. ASU still had a 4-on-3 advantage on the backend, but Golden’s route lost his defender, Shamari Simmons, and let him easily get behind Alford going the other direction.

Hence, Dillingham’s post to absolve Alford of doing the wrong thing.

ASU didn’t sell out on a blitz. It sold out on predicting a pass at the sticks at risk of letting things get over the top. They did, and that was just about ballgame.

ASU Football

Texas WR Matthew Golden scores touchdown in first overtime vs. Arizona State (Jeremy Schnell/Arizon...

Kevin Zimmerman

Dillingham takes blame off Alford for ASU’s 4th-and-13 blitz call against Texas

ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham took blame away from Xavion Alford for a 4th-and-13 blitz play call that ended in a Texas touchdown.

5 hours ago

ASU running back Cam Skattebo celebrates at Jan. 1, 2025, in an Arizona State loss to Texas in the ...

Tyler Drake

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham thinks Cardinals should draft Cam Skattebo. Could they?

Always shoot your shot, especially when it centers around a difference maker like Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.

7 hours ago

Sam Leavitt...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt after Peach Bowl: ‘We’ll be back’

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini said he is confident quarterback Sam Leavitt is a generational Sun Devils player.

11 hours ago

Referee Larry Smith reviewing a play during the Texas Longhorns versus ASU College Football Playoff...

Kevin Zimmerman

Big 12 commissioner seeks clarity on targeting calls after ASU’s loss to Texas

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said he is addressing a targeting non-call late in ASU's Peach Bowl loss to Texas.

1 day ago

ASU RB Cam Skattebo...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cam Skattebo cites croissant for puke-and-rally, says TD pass was called ‘Philly Special’

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo initially said he felt "sloshy" before he puked mid-game in the Sun Devils' Peach Bowl loss.

1 day ago

Arizona State Athletic Director Graham Rossini after ASU vs UCF (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kevin Zimmerman

Rossini: ASU football’s success ‘unlocked’ new future for athletic department

Success in 2024 for ASU football was surprising, but it could also play a huge part in building sustained success for the athletic department.

1 day ago

Dillingham takes blame off Alford for ASU’s 4th-and-13 blitz call against Texas