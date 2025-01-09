The Arizona Wildcats have promoted former special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Arizona also announced the hire of Joe Salave’a away from the Miami Hurricanes as defensive line coach and associate head coach. Salave’a served as defensive line coach, run game coordinator and associate head coach at Miami and as an alum of Arizona returns to a post that he held in 2011 under then-coach Mike Stoops.

“We are excited to have Danny Gonzales move into the defensive coordinator spot on our staff and it’s an honor to welcome an Arizona great, Joe Salave’a, back to his alma mater,” UA head coach Brent Brennan said in a release. “Coach Gonzales has years of experience as a proven defensive play-caller with the ability to lead and develop defenses that rank among the best in the nation.

“And Coach Salave’a is a Wildcat at heart who has a winning pedigree and who has demonstrated the ability to identify and develop elite players along the defensive line. The experience that both bring to the table will be an asset for our student-athletes and our program.”

Gonzales appeared to be a strong get last offseason when Brennan hired him as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator fresh off being fired as New Mexico head coach.

Gonzales served as San Diego State defensive coordinator in 2017 before he called Arizona State’s defense in 2018 under then-head coach Herm Edwards. Gonzales was elevated to associate head coach at ASU in 2019 before taking the job at New Mexico from 2020-23.

Brennan said after this season Gonzales would be considered for the DC position but that he wanted the new special teams hire to be solely focused on that unit.

Gonzales replaces Duane Akina, who will likewise remain on staff but serve as a defensive backs coach.

Akina worked under former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch as an analyst in 2023 before being promoted to defensive coordinator for the first year of Brennan’s tenure. He was a long-time defensive backs coach, joining the Wildcats in 1987 in that role before switching to offensive coordinator from 1992-95.

Akina shifted back to DB coach at Arizona from 1996-2000 before a long tenure with the Texas Longhorns (2001-13). There, he led defensive backs and was promoted to associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator (2005-07).

He served as Stanford’s defensive backs coach from 2014-22 before returning to the Wildcats two seasons ago.

“Duane and I sat down and had a great conversation,” Brennan said on Dec. 5. “He’s going to go back to producing NFL defensive backs.”

What’s on Danny Gonzales’ resume as a defensive coordinator?

Gonzales played safety and punted for the Lobos from 1994-98. He was a graduate assistant from 1999-2002 and also worked as New Mexico’s video coordinator (2003-05) before being promoted to coach the safeties, kickers, punters and long snappers from 2006-08.

He then coached at San Diego State, leading the safety room for six years before becoming the defensive coordinator in the 2017 season. That year at SDSU, the Aztecs allowed just 314.5 yards of total offense per game, ranking 11th in the country.

Under Gonzales over the next two seasons, Arizona State’s defense developed into one of the country’s best units at creating turnovers. ASU averaged 2.2 turnovers per game in 2019, tied for second in the country.

Gonzales coached several NFL products in Tempe, including linebacker Darien Butler (Las Vegas Raiders), nose tackle D.J. Davidson (New York Giants), and cornerbacks Jack Jones (Raiders) and Chase Lucas (Detroit Lions).

Arizona this offseason removed all of its coordinators after going 4-8 in Brennan’s first year. The Wildcats replaced offensive coordinator Dino Babers, who lost play-calling duties midseason, with former Marshall offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

