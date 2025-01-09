The NFL is moving Monday’s NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings to State Farm Stadium with multiple fires ongoing in L.A., the league announced on Thursday.

“The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA,” the NFL said in a statement.

The stadium was picked Wednesday by the NFL as a contingency plan for the playoff game that was originally slated to take place Monday at SoFi Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. MST for Rams season ticket holders and 1 p.m. MST for the general public, according to the NFL.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community,” the league said in a statement. “We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires.”

State Farm Stadium has been used for previous emergencies

This isn’t the first time the stadium has opened its doors to other teams due to emergencies.

In 2020, the San Francisco 49ers finished out the regular season in Glendale due to California’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Sun Devil Stadium also played host in 2003 for a game between the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins that had to be moved due to wildfires.

What other games have been altered due to the L.A. blazes?

The news of the NFC Wild Card game comes after the NBA postponed Thursday’s game between the L.A. Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

A day earlier, the NHL did the same for the L.A. Kings’ home game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

“You feel helpless watching it from here and know how many people are being impacted,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Thursday. “Southern California I hold near and dear to my heart and have had some friends who have lost homes. You just think of the impact it has on so many folks.

“Our prayers are with all those impacted and definitely with the brave first responders putting their lives on the line and working 24-hour shifts to help put this thing to end. It’s on all of our minds as we watch these things from afar.”

When did the L.A. blaze start?

Three major fires that ignited Tuesday and continued to burn have destroyed over 5,000 structures in Los Angeles.

More than 70,000 residents are under evacuation orders, more than a million people faced power outages and five deaths have been reported. Heavy winds have exacerbated the problem, and air quality throughout the city has been affected.

The Rams and the L.A. Chargers — who play on the road this week — both train in areas not threatened by the blazes, but both teams are monitoring the air quality and its potential impact on their workouts.

The Chargers changed their practice schedule Wednesday to minimize their players’ outdoor time in El Segundo. The Chargers head to Houston on Thursday for their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Texans on Saturday.

The NFC squad held their first practice on Thursday. Their headquarters are in Woodland Hills, a neighborhood located about 13 miles north of fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades but separated by the Santa Monica Mountains.

New smoke activity on the horizon from the site of the Rams practice facility in Woodland Hills. pic.twitter.com/rbzo6nGN6F — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 9, 2025

“Obviously our thoughts and prayers are with everybody that’s been affected by these fires,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday. “It’s one of those deals that almost doesn’t feel real, but it certainly is real to the people that are affected.

“Just praying that many people are OK. You just see the amount of people that are affected and it’s one of those deals that gives you perspective. Hopefully they get this stuff under control. It’s been a unique week.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @Tdrake4sports