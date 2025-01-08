The NFL selected State Farm Stadium as its contingency plan for Monday’s playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings if L.A. cannot host due to ongoing fires in the city, the league announced on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the game was still planned to take place at SoFi Stadium with the league remaining in contact with public officials, the two teams and the NFLPA.

Three major fires that ignited Tuesday and continued to burn uncontained on Wednesday have destroyed over 1,000 structures. More than 70,000 residents are under evacuation orders, more than a million people faced power outages and five deaths have been reported. Heavy winds have exacerbated the problem, and air quality throughout the city has been affected.

Monday’s NFC Wild Card Round playoff game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. MST.

The Rams won the NFC West with a 10-7 record this season and clinched the fourth seed in the NFC. The Vikings finished the regular season 14-3, second to the Lions in the NFC North after losing in Detroit in Week 18.

Los Angeles defeated Minnesota 30-20 back on Oct. 24.

We're thinking of our Rams friends, their community and the first responders during this time💜💛 https://t.co/mM5hXLqzTe — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 8, 2025

State Farm Stadium has hosted other teams due to emergencies before, doing so in 2020 when the San Francisco 49ers finished their regular season in Glendale due to COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Sun Devil Stadium hosted a San Diego Chargers versus Miami Dolphins game in 2003 due to wildfires, as well.

The NHL postponed a Los Angeles Kings home game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The NBA is monitoring the situation with the Lakers scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Both Los Angeles-based NFL teams made the playoffs, although the Chargers will start on the road Saturday at the Houston Texans.

The Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers train in areas not threatened by fires, but both teams are monitoring the air quality.

The Chargers changed their practice schedule Wednesday to minimize their players’ outdoor time in El Segundo, while the Rams don’t resume practice until Thursday.

The Rams are headquartered in Woodland Hills, a neighborhood located about 13 miles north of fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades but separated by the Santa Monica Mountains.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @alexjweiner