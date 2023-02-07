Close
Super Bowl Opening Night (Feb. 7)

Philadelphia Eagles OLB Haason Reddick speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kansas City Chiefs OL Orlando Brown speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 on Monday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kansas City Chiefs DL Frank Clark speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kansas City Chiefs RB Isaiah Pacheco speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Kansas City DL Chris Jones speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with reporters during opening night of Super Bowl 57 (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)