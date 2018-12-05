Doug & Wolf Week 14 NFL power poll: Saints take hit with loss to Cowboys

Just a bad game? Maybe.

The New Orleans Saints’ deadly offense went cold against the Dallas Cowboys in a 13-10 loss this week, but our Doug & Wolf power pollsters of Doug Franz, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi didn’t think a whole lot of it.

Calvisi bounced New Orleans from the top spot in his NFL power rankings and moved them to third, behind the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Wolf held them — and the rest of his top-five — steady at second.

Doug even kept the Saints at his No. 1 spot.

In varying orders, all three of our pollsters continued to include the Rams, Chiefs and Chargers in their power rankings heading into Week 14.

Doug was the only one who didn’t include the Patriots. Instead, he included the Houston Texans on his list of the five best teams in the league.

There’s an argument to that, as the Texans’ win over the Browns moved their winning streak to an NFL-best nine games.

Find the full lists of the Doug & Wolf power polls below:

Doug Franz

5. Texans

4. Chargers

3. Chiefs

2. Rams

1. Saints

Ron Wolfley

5. Chargers

4. Chiefs

3. Patriots

2. Saints

1. Rams

Paul Calvisi

5. Chargers

4. Chiefs

3. Saints

2. Patriots

1. Rams

