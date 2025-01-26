Close
Suns rule Ryan Dunn out for Monday’s game vs. Clippers

Jan 26, 2025, 6:17 PM



BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn will not play Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center due to a sprained left ankle, according to the NBA injury report.

Dunn suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Saturday’s 119-109 win over the Washington Wizards after rolling his ankle on Devin Booker’s foot while launching to the basket.

He exited less than two minutes into the game and did not return, as Bradley Beal checked in off the bench.

“The image tonight was negative and we’ll just see how he feels in the morning,” head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the game.

Dunn has played in 40 of Phoenix’s 44 games this season and has started the last 12 contests with Beal coming off the bench.

Since his insertion into the starting five (excluding Saturday), Dunn has averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.9 minutes per game while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

The rookie’s defense and energy have been consistent, and his outside shooting has improved in January compared to the previous two months.

Dunn is the only Suns player on the injury report, excluding two-ways.

Clippers injury report

For Los Angeles, veteran guard and stalwart defender Kris Dunn is out due to left knee injury management. Dunn averages 6.0 points and 1.5 steals per game this season.

Rookies Jordan Miller (illness) and Cam Christie (left ankle sprain) are both out, as is former Suns forward P.J. Tucker, who is not with the team and has not played this season.

The Suns (23-21) enter the matchup 2.5 games back of the Clippers (26-19), who sit in the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Phoenix has won seven of its last nine games.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

