Phoenix Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn did not find his name among the 2025 NBA Rising Stars player pool that dropped Tuesday.

The rookie, however, isn’t letting the snub deter him from focusing on what’s in front of him.

“That’s obviously something I kind of wished I had,” the forward told reporters Wednesday. “That was a goal of mine, so was kind of upset at first at not making it. But I give the credit to those 10 rookies. They’re balling out this year. It’s good for them, hope they play well, and I’ll just keep working on getting better.”

While Dunn wasn’t one of the 10 rookies selected for the tournament during NBA All-Star weekend, he’s certainly made his mark in Phoenix across the first 40 games of his pro career.

Having been inserted into the starting lineup on Jan. 6, he’s has brought added defense along with 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 24.4 minutes per game (11). Those numbers exclude his abbreviated showing due to an ankle injury in Saturday’s win.

WELCOME TO THE DUNNGEON 🔒 Ryan Dunn leads NBA rookies & ranks 5th among all @NBA players with a Defended Field Goal Percentage of 40.1% (min. 300 DFGA) It currently stands as the best DFG% by any NBA rookie since Luguentz Dort in 2019-20! pic.twitter.com/yylaRZBjVx — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 23, 2025

Ryan Dunn still has a shot at making NBA Rising Stars

Despite not making the initial player pool for NBA Rising Stars, Dunn still has a chance at cracking a roster spot with Philadelphia’s Jared McCain out for the year due to a meniscus tear.

With him sidelined, an injury replacement will be needed. The young Sun should be on the short list of candidates to take over for McCain.

“If it opens up, I’m grateful for it,” Dunn said. “If not, it is what it is. I’m just focused on getting wins right now for this team and just trying to get better as a player. Obviously, I’d love to go to San Francisco and play, but whatever happens, happens.”

Phoenix takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m.

