Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS BASKETBALL

Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, includes Arizona among college finalists

Jan 27, 2025, 6:48 PM | Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 8:01 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Undecided top 10-prospect Alijah Arenas has narrowed down his choices to five schools, with Arizona being among the finalists.

In addition to Arizona, Louisville, USC, Kentucky and Kansas are also in the running for Arenas’ services, he said while on Gil’s Arena Podcast.

The son of former NBA hooper and Wildcats alum Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas is rated as 247 Sports’ No. 10 prospect for 2025.

For his efforts, the 6-foot-6 combo guard out of Chatsworth High School in California was named a 2025 McDonald’s All-American. He’ll suit up for the West team.

“It’s special. It feels great just to be a part of something special and playing in a really big game, especially for me,” Arenas said on his father’s podcast. “I watched the game last year and just always wondered how it felt to really play in a special game like that.”

In addition to Arenas, there are two other prospective Wildcats lacing them up at the All-American game in Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. They are the only three remaining undecided players in the game.

Peat hails from Perry High School in Gilbert. His final five schools include the Wildcats, ASU, Houston, Baylor and Texas.

He’s ranked just two spots higher than Arenas nationally by 247 Sports.

Burries, on the other hand, attends Eleanor Roosevelt High School in California and is ranked 11th by 247 Sports. According to the website, Burries has visited Arizona, Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama and SMU.

Arizona Wildcats basketball

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the second ...

Brandon Cadiz

Warriors to retire former Wildcat Andre Iguodala’s jersey

Former Arizona Wildcat and four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala will have his No. 9 jersey retired by the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23.

3 hours ago

Caleb Love...

Damon Allred

Caleb Love forces OT with halfcourt heave, leads Arizona to upset over No. 3 Iowa State

Caleb Love sunk a prayer beyond halfcourt to force overtime and hit two more 3s there, giving Arizona a win over No. 3 Iowa State.

1 day ago

Alijah Arenas has narrowed his choices down to five schools that include the Wildcats....

Tyler Drake

Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, includes Arizona among college finalists

Undecided top-10 prospect Alijah Arenas has narrowed down his choices to five schools, with Arizona being among the finalists.

1 day ago

Koa Peat...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona and ASU recruit Koa Peat named to 2025 McDonald’s All-American roster

Top-10 recruit Koa Peat, a recruit for Arizona and ASU, was named to the 2025 McDonald's All-American boys basketball roster on Monday.

1 day ago

Arizona G Anthony Dell'Orso...

Associated Press

Arizona pulls away late to keep Colorado winless in Tucson since 1965

Anthony Dell'Orso scored 20 points with the help of six 3-pointers as Arizona pulled away from Colorado for a win on Saturday.

3 days ago

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd...

Associated Press

Arizona knocks off Oklahoma State for Tommy Lloyd’s 100th career win

Caleb Love scored 27 points, Trey Townsend added 19 and Arizona beat Oklahoma State on Tuesday night for Tommy Lloyd's 100th victory.

7 days ago

Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, includes Arizona among college finalists