Undecided top 10-prospect Alijah Arenas has narrowed down his choices to five schools, with Arizona being among the finalists.

In addition to Arizona, Louisville, USC, Kentucky and Kansas are also in the running for Arenas’ services, he said while on Gil’s Arena Podcast.

The son of former NBA hooper and Wildcats alum Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas is rated as 247 Sports’ No. 10 prospect for 2025.

For his efforts, the 6-foot-6 combo guard out of Chatsworth High School in California was named a 2025 McDonald’s All-American. He’ll suit up for the West team.

“It’s special. It feels great just to be a part of something special and playing in a really big game, especially for me,” Arenas said on his father’s podcast. “I watched the game last year and just always wondered how it felt to really play in a special game like that.”

In addition to Arenas, there are two other prospective Wildcats lacing them up at the All-American game in Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. They are the only three remaining undecided players in the game.

Peat hails from Perry High School in Gilbert. His final five schools include the Wildcats, ASU, Houston, Baylor and Texas.

He’s ranked just two spots higher than Arenas nationally by 247 Sports.

Burries, on the other hand, attends Eleanor Roosevelt High School in California and is ranked 11th by 247 Sports. According to the website, Burries has visited Arizona, Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama and SMU.

