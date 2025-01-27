Caleb Love sunk a prayer from beyond halfcourt at the end of regulation to force overtime and keep Arizona’s upset bid of No. 3 Iowa State alive on Monday.

The senior guard was 0-for-7 from 3 over the game’s first 36 minutes but made four of his last six to close an 86-75 win as the Wildcats outscored the Cyclones 15-4 in the overtime period. Love had a game-high 22 points.

saying goodnight with the most dramatic video we've ever posted pic.twitter.com/YCTjJUnCID — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) January 28, 2025

“A desperation 3 is probably not the chance you’re trying to give yourself, but it made for great theatre,” coach Tommy Lloyd told reporters postgame. “Crazy respect for (the Cyclones) and rest assured, they got something waiting for us when we go back to Ames (on March 1).”

Love called the shot the best moment of his life.

The win gave Arizona sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings and moved the Wildcats within a half-game of conference leader Houston.

Caleb Love’s dunk headlines Arizona streak in first half

Love had a breakaway dunk as part of a 16-0 Arizona run that saw it surge ahead of Iowa State near the end of the first half.

The Cyclones had paced the Wildcats for much of the first half en route to a 25-18 lead with 5:22 left before the break.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd called a timeout to regroup apparently effectively, as the Wildcats came out with four straight 3-point plays, including two jumpers from freshman Carter Bryant and an and-one from KJ Lewis.

Then Love took flight off an outlet pass from Bryant, who had just taken the ball away from Iowa State.

No Wildcats finished the half in double figures, but six had at least five points as part of a very balanced approach. Bryant would finish the game with a career high-tying 14 points on a career-high four made 3s.

Iowa State, which went 4:21 without a point, scored the last five points of the half to keep the game in reach at 34-30, as Arizona’s largest lead had become nine points.

The Cyclones were hoping to leave the state of Arizona 2-0, playing in Tucson on Monday after withstanding ASU’s upset bid in a 76-61 win on Saturday. Curtis Jones, who had 33 points for ISU in Tempe, was held to just eight points on 1-for-11 shooting.

The first Territorial Cup match of the season awaits Arizona, as ASU still has to play at Colorado on Tuesday before the rivalry showdown on Saturday.