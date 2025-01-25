Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals land LB Jalon Walker in NFL mock draft from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

Jan 25, 2025, 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:17 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Jalon Walker, a 2024 AP All-America Third Team linebacker from Georgia, fell to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16 in the first round of NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft posted on Saturday.

Walker won the Butkus Award given to the top linebacker in the nation each year after piling up 6.5 sacks, 60 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and two passes defensed as a junior in 2024.

As more of a role player during his true freshman season in 2022, Walker contributed to the Bulldogs winning the national championship. He produced five sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2023 before breaking out as one of the nation’s defensive stars in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker has experience off the ball or along the edge, giving a prospective NFL team versatility. Last year, he played 249 snaps on the defensive line and 311 in the box, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jeremiah listed two edge rushers in his top 15 picks and no inside linebackers ahead of Walker. Penn State’s Abdul Carter goes first to Tennessee and Georgia’s Mykel Williams winds up in New Orleans with the ninth pick.

Walker is a bit undersized as an edge rusher, but he offers an intriguing mix of length, explosiveness and playmaking ability.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected Walker would land in the top 10 in his mock draft, linking him to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8.

Walker is versatile, and he can line up as a traditional off-ball linebacker or as an edge rusher. His game is all about speed-to-power, and no matter where you put him, he can get into the backfield to blow up plays.

Kiper mocked Alabama guard Tyler Booker to Arizona at No. 16.

RELATED STORIES

The Cardinals could use a defensive disruptor off the edge next season. An already thin outside linebacker position group took injury hits with BJ Ojulari missing the entire season and Dennis Gardeck going down with a torn ACL after seven games played.

Gardeck is a free agent along with fellow outside linebackers Baron Browning, Julian Okwara and Victor Dimukeje. Zaven Collins has one season left on a two-year extension — another player who entered the draft with versatility to play inside and outside linebacker.

Arizona’s off-ball linebacker crew also faces free agent questions, notably with team captain Kyzir White entering the market. Mack Wilson Sr. has one more year under contract.

Another top-10 mock draft selection for Tetairoa McMillan

Jeremiah picked Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan No. 8 overall to Carolina, joining the growing list of mock drafts with McMillan landing in the top 10.

The Panthers continue to build around Bryce Young with a big, rangy and athletic receiver in McMillan. He’ll be a red-zone menace.

Kiper previously picked McMillan No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders after he finished the 2024 campaign with 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

When is the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is just about three months out, with the first round on April 24. The NFL Scouting Combine is set to run from Feb. 27 to March 2.

Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos director of player personnel Darren Mougey looks on as players take part in drills a...

Associated Press

Jets agree to terms with Valley native, Broncos exec Darren Mougey as GM

The New York Jets have reportedly agreed to terms with Valley native and Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey to be their GM.

2 hours ago

The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Arizona Cardinals quarterback coach Israel Woolfork f...

Bailey Leasure

Report: Bears request to interview Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork for OC opening

The Chicago Bears have reportedly requested to interview Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork for their offensive coordinator job.

4 hours ago

Jalon Walker...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals land LB Jalon Walker in NFL mock draft from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

Jalon Walker, a linebacker from Georgia, fell to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16 in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft. 

10 hours ago

Robert Saleh...

Associated Press

49ers bring back former Jets coach Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers hired Robert Saleh for a second stint as defensive coordinator on Friday after a failed tenure as head coach of the Jets.

14 hours ago

Brian Schottenheimer...

Associated Press

Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as next head coach

The Dallas Cowboys say offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has agreed on a deal to become the storied franchise’s next coach.

1 day ago

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on as they play against the San Francisco 49e...

Associated Press

Former Seahawks, USC coach Pete Carroll nearing deal with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are negotiating a deal to hire Pete Carroll to be their head coach, according to sources of The Associated Press.

1 day ago

Cardinals land LB Jalon Walker in NFL mock draft from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah