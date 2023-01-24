The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly holding a second head-coaching interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds that the team is flying Quinn in Tuesday night.

Quinn conducted his first interview with the team virtually on Saturday, according to Pelissero.

The report of Quinn’s second meeting with the team comes after the Cardinals conducted interviews with former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, in-house option and DC Vance Joseph, Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores.

Arizona was supposed to interview San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, but the coordinator canceled the meeting on Sunday to focus on his team’s playoff matchup.

The Cardinals are reportedly scheduled to meet with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in person on Thursday.

Quinn got his NFL coaching start as a quality control coach with the 49ers from 2001-02 before taking over as the team’s defensive line coach from 2003-04. He held the same position with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06) and New York Jets (2007-08).

From there, Quinn took a job with the Seattle Seahawks where he served as the team’s DL coach and was assistant head coach to Jim Mora from 2009-10.

Quinn spent two seasons in Seattle before heading to the college ranks as Florida’s defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2011-12.

He would eventually make his way back to the NFL, signing on with the Seahawks as the team’s defensive coordinator under Pete Carroll.

Quinn helped produce one of the toughest defenses in the NFL during that span and was a part of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII run.

After yet another two-season stint with the Seahawks, Quinn was handed the keys to the Atlanta Falcons following his hiring as head coach in 2015.

Quinn was with Atlanta from 2015-20, posting a 43-42 record that included a Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots before he was fired amid an 0-5 start to 2020.

During his time with the Falcons, Quinn posted two seasons with double digit wins and took home the NFC South title once.

He then joined the Cowboys in 2021 as their defensive coordinator.

