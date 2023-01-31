Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges explodes for 16 points in 1st quarter vs. Raptors

Jan 30, 2023, 8:06 PM | Updated: 8:40 pm
Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges shoots against the Toronto Raptors at Footprint Center in Phoenix, ...
Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges shoots against the Toronto Raptors at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Jan. 30, 2023. (Twitter photo/@Suns)
(Twitter photo/@Suns)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Suns wing Mikal Bridges came out on fire in Phoenix’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night at Footprint Center.

Bridges scored career-high 16 points in the first quarter alone — the most he’s ever scored in a single 12-minute frame.

The wing shot 75% from the field on 6-of-8 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 mark from three-point range.

Bridges also added three steals, two assists and one rebound and one free throw after playing all 12 minutes in the first quarter.

While Suns wing scored over half his team’s points in the opening frame en route to a 31-28 lead, no other player for either team even reached double figures in the opening frame.

And that’s because of this long-range three-pointer from Suns point guard Chris Paul at the buzzer.

Bridges finished the half with a game-high 23 points (a career-high in one half) on 9-of-12 shooting (75%), including 3-for-3 from deep and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe in just over 20 minutes played.

He also added four dimes, three steals, one board and one block en route to a 62-53 Suns lead at halftime.

