Suns wing Mikal Bridges came out on fire in Phoenix’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night at Footprint Center.

Bridges scored career-high 16 points in the first quarter alone — the most he’s ever scored in a single 12-minute frame.

The wing shot 75% from the field on 6-of-8 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 mark from three-point range.

Mikal starts a perfect 3-for-3 from deep! pic.twitter.com/lDpc1kla55 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) January 31, 2023

Bridges also added three steals, two assists and one rebound and one free throw after playing all 12 minutes in the first quarter.

Turning defense into offense! Mikal already has THREE steals in the opening minutes 👋 pic.twitter.com/9A4FSmeXrJ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 31, 2023

While Suns wing scored over half his team’s points in the opening frame en route to a 31-28 lead, no other player for either team even reached double figures in the opening frame.

And that’s because of this long-range three-pointer from Suns point guard Chris Paul at the buzzer.

Chris Paul hits the long 3 ball at the 1st quarter buzzer! 🎙️ @JonBloom pic.twitter.com/lfzTT4cYdE — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) January 31, 2023

Bridges finished the half with a game-high 23 points (a career-high in one half) on 9-of-12 shooting (75%), including 3-for-3 from deep and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe in just over 20 minutes played.

He also added four dimes, three steals, one board and one block en route to a 62-53 Suns lead at halftime.

WATCH: Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges drops 23 points in the first half (a career high for one half)! 🎥: @JGSports_6 pic.twitter.com/rjXnQP0j5P — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) January 31, 2023

Catch all the action on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @jwa1994