Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ Tuesday matchup vs. Nets flexed to TNT

Feb 2, 2023, 6:28 PM
Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his dunk in the second quarter against the Brookly...
Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his dunk in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Phoenix Suns’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday has been flexed to TNT, the NBA announced Thursday.

The matchup will also be broadcasted live on Arizona Sports 98.7.

Additionally, the association moved the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder to TNT and took off Atlanta-New Orleans and Minnesota-Denver.

The move comes following a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Suns guard Devin Booker could be making his return from a groin injury that has forced him out of 19-straight games.

RELATED STORIES

When he’s been on the court, though, the guard has been on one, averaging a career-high 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists across 29 games played.

The last time Booker saw live action was in a Christmas Day loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played just four minutes before going down.

With Booker in the mix, the Suns are 18-11. Without him, they’re 9-15. He’s not the only one to miss significant time, either, with point guard Chris Paul and forward Cam Johnson having dealt with their own injuries this season.

Entering play Thursday night, the Nets sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings at 31-20 and are 5.5 games back of the first-place Boston Celtics. The Suns are eighth in the Western Conference at 27-26. Phoenix is nine games back from the No. 1-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooklyn marks the third stop in Phoenix’s five-game road trip out, with the Celtics (Friday), Detroit Pistons (Saturday), Hawks (Thursday) and Indiana Pacers (Feb. 10) also on the docket.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) runs upcourt after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the fir...
Tyler Drake

Suns’ Devin Booker not named a 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserve

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was not selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19.
18 hours ago
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) in ...
Austin Scott

Chris Paul pushes for Suns’ Damion Lee 3-point contest appearance

Damion Lee is shooting above 45% from three this season, and would "gladly accept" an invitation to the three-point contest.
18 hours ago
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (3) during ...
Kevin Zimmerman

Raptors, Suns reportedly talked Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade last summer

Might the Toronto Raptors still have interest in Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton at the NBA trade deadline?
18 hours ago
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second h...
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker not a given to make NBA All-Star Game as reserve

Devin Booker's participation in 29 of the Phoenix Suns' 53 games heading into Thursday could push him out of making the NBA All-Star Game.
18 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the first h...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns start slow, fail to recover in blowout home loss to Hawks

The Phoenix Suns didn't have the same type of energy they've shown the last couple of weeks and it was the wrong night for that to happen.
2 days ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game a...
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker could return Tuesday vs. Nets, ESPN’s Wojnarowski reports

Suns star Devin Booker may return Tuesday night at the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns’ Tuesday matchup vs. Nets flexed to TNT