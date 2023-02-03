The Phoenix Suns’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday has been flexed to TNT, the NBA announced Thursday.

The matchup will also be broadcasted live on Arizona Sports 98.7.

Additionally, the association moved the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder to TNT and took off Atlanta-New Orleans and Minnesota-Denver.

The move comes following a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Suns guard Devin Booker could be making his return from a groin injury that has forced him out of 19-straight games.

When he’s been on the court, though, the guard has been on one, averaging a career-high 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists across 29 games played.

The last time Booker saw live action was in a Christmas Day loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played just four minutes before going down.

With Booker in the mix, the Suns are 18-11. Without him, they’re 9-15. He’s not the only one to miss significant time, either, with point guard Chris Paul and forward Cam Johnson having dealt with their own injuries this season.

Entering play Thursday night, the Nets sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings at 31-20 and are 5.5 games back of the first-place Boston Celtics. The Suns are eighth in the Western Conference at 27-26. Phoenix is nine games back from the No. 1-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooklyn marks the third stop in Phoenix’s five-game road trip out, with the Celtics (Friday), Detroit Pistons (Saturday), Hawks (Thursday) and Indiana Pacers (Feb. 10) also on the docket.

