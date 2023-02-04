Close
CHARACTER COUNTS

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz surprises teenage Eagles fan with Super Bowl tickets

Feb 4, 2023, 3:00 PM
Character Counts's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Giovanni Hamilton, a 15-year-old Philadelphia Eagles superfan, raised funds using a crowdsourcing resource to purchase two tickets to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, but Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz wanted to give the teenager an even grander experience.

The Ertz Family Foundation gifted Hamilton two more tickets for his brother and sister to accompany him in Glendale.

“I’m the oldest of four boys, I know how much it means to have your brothers there present in your life,” Ertz told Hamilton on a video call. “So I want to gift you two tickets so your brother and sister can come to the game out here in Arizona as well.”

“No way, are you serious?” Hamilton responded with a big smile. “Thanks my guy, oh my gosh.”

The fan and sports podcaster was rocking an Ertz Eagles jersey on the call, as Ertz went on his show.

Hamilton raised nearly $20,000 as of Saturday after setting a goal of $18,000.

In 2019, Hamilton — who has a rare condition called Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome — got national attention when he met his hero at Eagles training camp, then-quarterback Carson Wentz, with the help of nonprofit Bianca’s Kids.

He has been a big fan of Ertz — who played for the Eagles from 2013-21 — even getting a haircut similar to the tight end.

Ertz was named the Cardinals’ 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year in December for his work in the community.

The Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12.

