Coyotes’ Clayton Keller scores 3 times in 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller had himself a productive Saturday afternoon in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

Keller contributed three goals and an assist to the Central Division’s run to the final, where it fell to the Atlantic Division.

In the event that features four teams in a small tournament bracket, Keller had two goals and an assist in the Central Division’s semifinal 6-4 victory against the Pacific Division.

That included a sweet flip to his backhand and a tidy finish in a 2-on-1 with St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

Having a GREAT time ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Gt1iPbbkro — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 4, 2023

The 3-on-3 format offers plenty of open ice, so Tarasenko was able to find defenseman Seth Jones alone on the right, which set up Keller to sneak in back door for the easy tap-in off a smooth pass by Jones.

Kells is the man. pic.twitter.com/R2F8aTu8r5 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 4, 2023

In the final versus the Atlantic Division, Keller scored again. He found himself on a breakaway and found an opening five hole.

It was Keller’s third overall appearance in the All-Star Game and second straight of his career. The 24-year-old has played in all 50 of Arizona’s contests this season and leads the team in goals (18), assists (23) and points (41).

