Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes’ Clayton Keller scores 3 times in 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Feb 4, 2023, 4:57 PM
Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates a goal with Seth Jones #4 of the Chicago Blackh...
Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates a goal with Seth Jones #4 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL on February 4, 2023. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Kellan Olson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller had himself a productive Saturday afternoon in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

Keller contributed three goals and an assist to the Central Division’s run to the final, where it fell to the Atlantic Division.

In the event that features four teams in a small tournament bracket, Keller had two goals and an assist in the Central Division’s semifinal 6-4 victory against the Pacific Division.

That included a sweet flip to his backhand and a tidy finish in a 2-on-1 with St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

The 3-on-3 format offers plenty of open ice, so Tarasenko was able to find defenseman Seth Jones alone on the right, which set up Keller to sneak in back door for the easy tap-in off a smooth pass by Jones.

In the final versus the Atlantic Division, Keller scored again. He found himself on a breakaway and found an opening five hole.

RELATED STORIES

It was Keller’s third overall appearance in the All-Star Game and second straight of his career. The 24-year-old has played in all 50 of Arizona’s contests this season and leads the team in goals (18), assists (23) and points (41).

Arizona Coyotes

(Twitter screenshot/@ArizonaCoyotes)...
Jake Anderson

Coyotes’ Clayton Keller, ‘Happy Gilmore’ just tap it in at NHL All-Star event

The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition added a new wrinkle this year with what the league is calling "Pitch 'n Puck."
2 days ago
FILE – In this March 25, 1962, file photo Bobby Hull of the Chicago Blackhawks holds puck whi...
Associated Press

Hall of Famer Bobby ‘The Golden Jet’ Hull dies at 84

Bobby Hull, a Hall of Fame winger and two-time NHL MVP who played for the Winnipeg Jets -- now the Arizona Coyotes -- has died. He was 84.
6 days ago
Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois, left, celebrates a goal by left wing Max Jones as Arizona Coyo...
Associated Press

Coyotes’ Connor Ingram makes 43 saves in loss to Ducks

Nick Ritchie scored and Connor Ingram made 43 saves for the Coyotes in a loss to the Ducks.
8 days ago
(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)...
Arizona Sports

Coyotes hosting Skatin’ for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday

In honor of Leighton Accardo, the Arizona Coyotes are hosting the third annual Skatin' for Leighton at Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday.
9 days ago
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates after his goal against the St. Louis Blues as C...
Wills Rice

Coyotes’ Nick Schmaltz notches 1st career hat trick in win over Blues

The Arizona Coyotes skated past the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday at Mullett Arena thanks to center Nick Schmaltz's first career hat trick.
10 days ago
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) makes a save on a shot by Anaheim Ducks right wing Tr...
Associated Press

Coyotes’ comeback falls short in loss to Ducks at Mullett Arena

Coyotes' Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz scored in Arizona's 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday night.
12 days ago
Coyotes’ Clayton Keller scores 3 times in 2023 NHL All-Star Game