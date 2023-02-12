Super Bowl LVII has overtaken the Valley this week ahead of the big game.

From the fan experience in downtown Phoenix to the numerous events and parties around every other corner, tourists have flooded the area looking to get a taste of the action.

For a lot of those who call Phoenix and the surrounding cities home, though, all the hustle and bustle the Super Bowl brings with it can get a bit waning.

Just ask Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

“Can y’all get out my city. I like it better quiet,” he posted to Twitter on Saturday.

Can all y’all get out my city

Booker and the Suns have been among the most impacted by the week of festivities when you think about it. With downtown Phoenix transformed into a Super Bowl mecca — and the Footprint Center used as an opening-night venue — the Suns have spent their past five games on the road.

Luckily for Phoenix, it was a fruitful road trip, with the Suns winning four of the five matchups.

The team also added a massive name in Kevin Durant, who heads to Phoenix in a deal that saw forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks head to the Brooklyn Nets.

Don’t worry, Book, by Tuesday night’s home matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the city should be back to normal.

