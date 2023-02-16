Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Video: Kevin Durant introduced as a Phoenix Sun

Feb 16, 2023, 1:54 PM | Updated: 2:41 pm
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Phoenix fans are one step closer to seeing Kevin Durant play in a Suns jersey.

The forward’s introductory press conference as a member of the Suns went down Thursday on the Footprint Center court. Durant is currently slated to sit out through the All-Star break as he recovers from an MCL sprain.

Fans attending the press conference waited in a line that stretched past the pavilion entrance and around the sidewalk corner. The energy remained once they were seated.

Phoenix made a massive splash this past NBA trade deadline, acquiring Durant and T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029) and a 2028 pick swap.

Video: Kevin Durant introduced as a Phoenix Sun