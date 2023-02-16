Phoenix fans are one step closer to seeing Kevin Durant play in a Suns jersey.

The forward’s introductory press conference as a member of the Suns went down Thursday on the Footprint Center court. Durant is currently slated to sit out through the All-Star break as he recovers from an MCL sprain.

Fans attending the press conference waited in a line that stretched past the pavilion entrance and around the sidewalk corner. The energy remained once they were seated.

Public turnout for KD press conference pic.twitter.com/u2ULKuFDPi — Dan Bickley (@danbickley) February 16, 2023

Phoenix made a massive splash this past NBA trade deadline, acquiring Durant and T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029) and a 2028 pick swap.

Fellow new Suns T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley, who was added from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Dario Saric, held their introductory press conferences Monday.

This season (39 games), Durant is averaging 29.7 yards, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks over 36 minutes per game. He’s shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.6% from long-range.

The Suns are back in action Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. and can be heard on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

