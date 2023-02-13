Close
Coyotes' Chychrun out for trade-related reasons 'until something happens'

Feb 13, 2023
Jakob Chychrun will remain out of the Arizona Coyotes’ lineup due to “trade-related reasons” for the foreseeable future.

According to Sportsnet’s Adam Vingan, that vague timetable will go “until something happens,” in the words of Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny.

“It’s not a situation that happened overnight,” Tourigny said Monday before Arizona faces the Nashville Predators. “He knew what was coming. We all knew. He’s (dealt) with (it) like an ultimate pro. His attitude this year was phenomenal. He was a good teammate, helped his teammates, smiled every day, showed up at the rink, worked hard, blocked shots, improved, played our system and all of it. He behaved like he should, like a real pro, so credit to him.

“Now it’s time for the organization to take care of business and to make sure we’re on the safe side of everything.”

The Los Angeles Kings have been linked to the 24-year-old defenseman, while Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reported the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are not in on dealing for Chychrun.

The Coyotes’ 2016 first-round pick was first pulled from Arizona’s lineup on Saturday in an overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

This season, Chychrun has seven goals with 21 assists. He has long been in trade speculation and at media day in September publicly discussed his status on the trade market.

“We ultimately decided it would be right to move on to a better situation,” Chychrun told reporters in September 2022.

“We talked about at the end of last season, my desire to win in this league. If I wanted to be in a different situation and move on that they were going to be willing to do that and make that happen for me.”

