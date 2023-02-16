The Arizona Cardinals requested to interview Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell and New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas as the team searches for a new offensive coordinator, according to reports.

Former Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon was hired as Arizona’s head coach on Tuesday and introduced Thursday.

An offensive coordinator will be tasked with getting quarterback Kyler Murray back on track following his 2022 season-ending knee injury.

Gannon and Petzing spent four seasons together as members of the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff from 2014-17.

Petzing is coming off his first season as the Browns QBs coach after working with Cleveland tight ends the previous two years.

In 2022, Petzing worked with Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson. In 11 starts before handing over the reins to Watson, Brissett completed 64% of his throws for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also scored on the ground twice.

Before his recent stint with the Browns, Petzing spent a total of six seasons with the Vikings, working as an offensive assistant (2014-15), assistant wide receivers coach (2016-17), assistant QBs coach (2018) and WRs coach (2019).

He got his start in the NFL as a football operations intern with the Browns in 2013.

Terrell is a Valley native who was born in Mesa and graduated from Hamilton High School in Chandler.

He joined Washington as an assistant receivers coach in 2020 before getting promoted in 2021. He previously worked as the Carolina Panthers’ quality control coach from 2018-19 and was an offensive graduate assistant with the University of Michigan from 2015-17.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with Terrell on the sideline.

Thomas just wrapped up his eighth year as the Saints’ running backs coach, working with Pro Bowl talents Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Most of his tenure was spent working under head coach Sean Payton, whom the Cardinals targeted this offseason to be head coach.

He previously spent two years as the RBs coach at the University of Arkansas from 2013-14 and four years in the role with the University of Washington from 2009-12.

After the Cardinals turned in a top-10 offensive showing in 2021 (373.6 yards per game), Arizona finished in the bottom half of the league this past year (323.5). Their 26.4 points per game two years prior dropped to an even 20 in 2022.

