ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes’ Gostisbehere scores 300th career point in loss to Predators

Feb 26, 2023, 8:25 PM | Updated: 8:26 pm
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) celebrates with Arizona center Nick Schmaltz af...

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) celebrates with Arizona center Nick Schmaltz after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
BY
Arizona Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Roman Josi scored two goals Sunday night and the Nashville Predators won their third in a row, beating the Arizona Coyotes 6-2.

Josi scored on a wrist shot early in the second period, and the Predators captain made it 5-2 with a power-play goal six minutes into the third period after Nick Ritchie was penalized for holding. Josi, who also had an assist, has 17 goals this season.

Juuse Saros stopped 26 shots for the Predators, who are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings. Connor Ingram, who broke into the NHL with Nashville, had 28 saves for Arizona.

Yakov Trenin, Matt Duchene, Tommy Novak and Cody Glass had the other Nashville goals. Duchene’s goal was his 18th, one behind injured Filip Forsberg for the team lead.

The Predators also killed off a 5-on-3 Arizona advantage late in the first period, in which the Coyotes failed to get a shot on goal in 45 seconds of the two-man edge.

Shayne Gostisbehere opened the scoring with a short-handed goal for Arizona at 5:55 of the first period, while teammate Patrik Nemeth was in the penalty box for tripping. Nick Schmaltz, whose pass set up the first goal, also scored for the Coyotes, his 17th of the season.

STILL SITTING

Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun sat out for the seventh consecutive game as the team attempts to execute a deal before Friday’s trade deadline. Chychrun hasn’t played since Feb. 10 in an overtime loss at Chicago.

INJURED

Nashville was without C Juuso Parssinen, who suffered an upper-body injury Thursday against San Jose. Forsberg missed his eighth straight game, also with an upper-body injury.

NUMBERS

Gostisbehere’s goal gave him 300 career points. … Lawson Crouse played in his 400th game, all with the Coyotes. … With the victory, Nashville is 13-12-3 on the road.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Coyotes: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

