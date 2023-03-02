Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes trade Jon Gillies to Blue Jackets for 2023 6th-round pick, Voracek

Mar 2, 2023, 11:39 AM | Updated: 11:47 am
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 30, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Blue Jackets 7-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
The Arizona Coyotes have traded goaltender Jon Gillies to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Arizona also received the contract of forward Jakub Voracek, which runs through 2023-24, in the trade.

In 11 games this season for the Blue Jackets, Voracek, 33, scored one goal and five assists for six points.

Voracek suffered a concussion back on Nov. 4 and is out indefinitely as he recovers.

Over the course of the forward’s 15-year NHL career (1,058 games), Voracek has registered 223 goals and 583 assists for 806 points to go along with 525 penalty minutes.

As a member of the Tucson Roadrunners this season, Gillies went 5-8-2 with an .878 save percentage in 15 games played.

Gillies signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Coyotes last July, per CapFriendly.com.

It marks the latest trade the Coyotes have executed ahead of Friday’s 1 p.m. deadline.

Arizona on Wednesday dealt defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2023 conditional first-round pick, 2024 conditional second-round pick and an additional 2026 second-round pick.

The Coyotes also sent defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick earlier in the day.

Ahead of the goodbyes to Chychrun and Gostisbehere, the Coyotes traded Dysin Mayo last week for a late-round draft pick and the contract of defenseman Shea Weber and added another selection on Tuesday by agreeing to take on 25% of Patrick Kane’s remaining salary this season to facilitate his move from the Blackhawks to the New York Rangers.

Weber hasn’t played since 2020-21 as a member of the Montreal Canadiens due to injuries.

Weber carries a base salary of $3 million with a cap hit of $7.85 this season, per CapFriendly.com.

