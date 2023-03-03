WIll Anderson Jr. participates, impresses at 2023 NFL Draft Combine

It’s uncommon to see someone that has a chance of going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft participating at the combine.

But Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was in Indianapolis on Thursday to get in some work during the 2023 NFL Draft Combine.

The top prospect impressed, a player that could potentially be available for the Arizona Cardinals at third overall.

As is always the case, the attention was paid primarily to the 40-yard dash times.

Anderson ran an official 4.60 mark, a solid number that ranked 12th out of the 28 players at his position to register a time.

But for Anderson on the edge, his 10-yard split is more important, and he tied for seventh at a 1.61.

It was the only timed and/or measured drills Anderson took part in but some of the other drills he got to be in is where he was able to really be a standout performer.

Anderson’s movement skills impressed the draft experts that were able to get an up-close look.

Will Anderson completely owned the pass rush drills. I'm blown away that he's even working out when so many top players don't. Good on him — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 3, 2023

Best part of Will Anderson’s workout today was how fluid he looked dropping into coverage and redirecting. Looked very comfortable from the stand up position as a 3-4 OLB. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 3, 2023

Will Anderson out here moving better than all of the actual linebackers after the NFL put him in this group is objectively hilarious. — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) March 3, 2023

Anderson’s official measurements came in at 6-foot-3 and-a-half and 253 pounds.

