ARIZONA CARDINALS

WIll Anderson Jr. participates, impresses at 2023 NFL Draft Combine

Mar 2, 2023, 7:23 PM
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
It’s uncommon to see someone that has a chance of going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft participating at the combine.

But Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was in Indianapolis on Thursday to get in some work during the 2023 NFL Draft Combine.

The top prospect impressed, a player that could potentially be available for the Arizona Cardinals at third overall.

As is always the case, the attention was paid primarily to the 40-yard dash times.

Anderson ran an official 4.60 mark, a solid number that ranked 12th out of the 28 players at his position to register a time.

But for Anderson on the edge, his 10-yard split is more important, and he tied for seventh at a 1.61.

It was the only timed and/or measured drills Anderson took part in but some of the other drills he got to be in is where he was able to really be a standout performer.

Anderson’s movement skills impressed the draft experts that were able to get an up-close look.

Anderson’s official measurements came in at 6-foot-3 and-a-half and 253 pounds.

