Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Kevin Durant injury takes away crucial development time for Suns

Mar 9, 2023, 6:43 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm
Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on during warm-ups before a NBA game between the Phoen...
Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on during warm-ups before a NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls on March 3, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Kellan Olson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns are on a roll. In the last seven weeks, they are 16-5. This followed an injury-ravaged, shorthanded middle chunk of the season.

And halfway through that terrific form the Suns found, the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant prolonged that as he recovered from a MCL sprain in his right knee. Four games ago, he made his debut, playing in three straight wins before his late scratch on Wednesday.

Chris Paul was asked after the win if this form is similar to how he talks about piling up victories like the team did the last two seasons and if that rhythm is now there.

“I don’t know. Obviously, Kev is a huge part of our team,” Paul said. “Anytime he’s not out there or other guys in our rotation, we’re gonna make do, but in order to really see what it looks like consistently, we gotta try and get our guys.”

RELATED STORIES

The Suns won’t have much time to get a look at it. They announced on Thursday that Durant will be re-evaluated in three weeks after he sprained his left ankle in pregame warmups on Wednesday.

Three weeks from Thursday, Phoenix has six games left in the regular season. If Durant gets the green light on his re-evaluation date, that would be nine regular season games for him with the Suns. Realistically, it could be eight with one back-to-back left in the last week.

Is that enough time to develop the continuity required to win a championship? More appropriately, can they develop that on the way to doing so?

It’s a cruel twist of fate that we’re even at this point after Phoenix kept its roster mostly intact going into the last two seasons with a belief in how much its continuity mattered.

This is part of the beauty in the sport. If you toss together a B-tier roster a few weeks before a huge tournament and throw it against a C-tier roster that has been together for a few years, it’s normally going to favor the latter.

We see Team USA struggle with this occasionally despite the preposterous talent advantage it holds. Most of the time, it doesn’t matter. But the Americans usually have some growing pains, like they did in Tokyo two summers ago before winning an Olympic gold medal.

Durant and Devin Booker were on that team together. They were one of the few guys along with Jrue Holiday to really figure it out, adapt to the style of international play and the roles required on the team.

Having them as co-heads of the snake is going to be a huge plus. They are two of the most pure basketball players in the league. It’s most of what made the Durant trade so appealing, beyond the fact that he’s Kevin Durant.

And this is not just a grab-bag of players the Suns have. Booker, Paul, Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig and Cam Payne made the Finals together two years ago. Craig re-joined the team mid-year to help in winning 64 games last season. They are battle-tested and have Monty Williams’ philosophies and system down pat.

Durant is not physically going anywhere, either. He will be meticulously watching games and practices, selecting specific examples of something that will be important in the latter half of April and then May. He will continue working with the brain trust of Williams and Paul, like he did when he was on his way back from the knee injury.

The Suns came back from the All-Star break with some tweaks of their own as well, before Durant even stepped on the floor. There was further emphasis on deep spacing, Booker was bringing the ball up more and so on.

But eventually it just has to come on the court, together. And it could very well be two consecutive weeks, maybe less. Layering in complexities to what they on both ends is now a tough ask. Now, it’s just going to be more about understanding how they play off each other and fit.

It is not a reason to count out this Suns group. It’s a new challenge to identify, a learning process that will in some ways happen on the fly.

This could end up the highest accomplishment across Durant’s all-time career. Perhaps it was that way before Wednesday’s freak accident. The Valley’s missing championship banner adds some emphasis to it.

His greatness, however, has always been tied to how easily he could be slotted into any team, thanks to his one-in-a-million skill set and ability to adapt.

No better time to prove that then now.

Empire of the Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv F...
Kellan Olson

Late scratch of Kevin Durant overshadows Devin Booker’s 44 in Suns win

The hype of Kevin Durant's home debut with the Phoenix Suns will have to rebuild and come at a later time after he tweaked his ankle.
19 hours ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring in the second half against the Chicago Bu...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns return home, continue tweaking new look with Kevin Durant

The Suns have plenty left to both establish with Durant, as well as other new additions Terrence Ross, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
3 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 celebrates with Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter during t...
Kevin Zimmerman

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker start white hot: By the numbers

It's been quite the start for Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the early days of their partnership as Phoenix Suns.
4 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns goes to the basket as Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks ...
Kellan Olson

Duel of dual superstars sees Suns edge Mavericks in afternoon thriller

Four superstars went at it Sunday afternoon in an instant classic between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks.
5 days ago
Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets walk on the bench during the second half ...
Kellan Olson

Do Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving offset Suns’ trouble with Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks have had the Phoenix Suns' number since the tail-end of their playoff series. Does that change with two new stars?
7 days ago
Chris Paul #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate in front of Zach LaVine #8 of the ...
Kellan Olson

Suns’ starting 5 crushes Bulls in 2nd straight win with Kevin Durant

The start of the Kevin Durant era mid-season with the Phoenix Suns will be some brilliance mixed with some stagnation.
7 days ago
Kevin Durant injury takes away crucial development time for Suns