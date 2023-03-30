Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals ink Rashad Fenton to boost CB depth

Mar 30, 2023, 1:13 PM
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton kneels on the field before the AFC championship NFL foo...

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton kneels on the field before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Public display of faith is nothing new in football or sports.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Rashad Fenton to a one-year deal on Thursday.

He could challenge for playing time — or at least act as depth — in a corner group that includes Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton at the top of the pecking order. The Cardinals’ unit lost No. 1 man Byron Murphy to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency but brings back second-year man Christian Matthew after he earned playing time last in 2022.

Fenton has 49 games of NFL experience (17 starts), mostly with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a 2019 sixth-round pick and immediately made an impact, appearing in 12 games as a rookie.

The next season, he appeared in all 16 regular season games and in the AFC Championship helped the Chiefs make the Super Bowl with a red zone interception of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

RELATED STORIES

Fenton posted his most productive season in 2021 with 49 tackles and seven passes defensed.

He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in the middle of this past season and made two appearances with his new squad.

Across seven games played for the Chiefs and Falcons last season, the 5-foot-11 cornerback posted 28 tackles with two passes defensed.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown fined in speeding case

Arizona Cardinals receiver Hollywood Brown was fined $473 with credit for time served for an August speeding arrest on the Loop 101 freeway.
2 days ago
Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warm up prior ...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals ‘feel really good’ at QB as Kyler Murray preps for next phase of rehab

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making steady progress in his rehabilitation from a torn ACL suffered last season.
2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals star backer Isaiah Simmons (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Isaiah Simmons remains positionless in Cardinals’ new-look defense

The Cardinals have a decision to make when it comes down to Isaiah Simmons. And no, it's not centered around the fifth-year option.
3 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is called for a personal foul penalty against Eric Sto...
Tyler Drake

Jonathan Gannon operating under premise DeAndre Hopkins will be a Card

While the trade chatter surrounding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues, he's a Cardinal until he isn't in HC Jonathan Gannon's eyes.
2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) walks off the field after being checked for an inju...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals replacing head athletic trainer Tom Reed

The Arizona Cardinals have fired longtime head athletic trainer Tom Reed, reports Compare.bet's Kyle Odegard.
3 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch in front of David Long Jr. #22 of the Lo...
Wills Rice

Report: Cardinals grant teams permission to speak to DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly granted teams permission to speak to wideout DeAndre Hopkins and his agent, SI's Albert Breer said.
4 days ago
Cardinals ink Rashad Fenton to boost CB depth