The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Rashad Fenton to a one-year deal on Thursday.

He could challenge for playing time — or at least act as depth — in a corner group that includes Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton at the top of the pecking order. The Cardinals’ unit lost No. 1 man Byron Murphy to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency but brings back second-year man Christian Matthew after he earned playing time last in 2022.

Fenton has 49 games of NFL experience (17 starts), mostly with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a 2019 sixth-round pick and immediately made an impact, appearing in 12 games as a rookie.

The next season, he appeared in all 16 regular season games and in the AFC Championship helped the Chiefs make the Super Bowl with a red zone interception of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Fenton posted his most productive season in 2021 with 49 tackles and seven passes defensed.

He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in the middle of this past season and made two appearances with his new squad.

Across seven games played for the Chiefs and Falcons last season, the 5-foot-11 cornerback posted 28 tackles with two passes defensed.

