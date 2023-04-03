Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Kevin Durant has clutch chase-down block in Suns' win vs. Thunder

Apr 2, 2023
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on ...
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on March 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 107-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was impressive in his third game back from a left ankle sprain, recording 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 128-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His second block was the most notable play he made all night.

With 1:41 left and the Suns up seven, Devin Booker committed a careless turnover that could have got Oklahoma City right back in the game.

With the long Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going toward the rim in transition, Durant recovered back in enough time somehow to get in position for a chase-down swat.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s finish put the ball in a position where Durant could go get it. He went and got it.

On the other end, Chris Paul would hit a dagger 3-pointer and Durant nailed one more at 47 ticks remaining to effectively ice the game.

Booker added 22 points and 10 assists in the win while Paul had 16 points and eight assists.

Phoenix is now 43-35 and 6-0 with Durant.

