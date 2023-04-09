Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns wing Josh Okogie wins Dan Majerle Hustle Award for 2022-23

Apr 9, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:03 pm

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels d...

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns announced at Sunday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers that wing Josh Okogie was awarded the Dan Majerle Hustle Award for the 2022-23 season.

The award is presented by the Suns at the end of each season and given to the player that best personifies the hustle, grit and determination that Phoenix great Dan Majerle displayed.

Okogie takes home the award after Mikal Bridges was the nominee for the last two seasons.

Okogie appeared in 72 games, averaged 7.3 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and was often asked to guard the other team’s best player after Bridges was traded.

The only time Okogie played in more games over his career was his rookie season when he saw the court 74 times over the year.

RELATED STORIES

The wing showed his grit after breaking his nose and wearing a mask for many weeks while it recovered.

The award started in 2003 and P.J. Tucker currently holds the record with four titles.

Past Dan Majerle Hustle Award winners:

Mikal Bridges (2021, 2022)

Jevon Carter (2020)

Mikal Bridges (2019)

Josh Jackson (2018)

Alan Williams (2017)

P.J. Tucker (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Sebastian Telfair (2012)

Grant Hill (2011)

Jared Dudley (2010)

Louis Amundson (2009)

Grant Hill (2008)

Leandro Barbosa (2007)

Raja Bell (2006)

Shawn Marion (2005)

Casey Jacobsen (2004)

Bo Outlaw (2003 – Inaugural Award)

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie (2) turns on Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first hal...

Wills Rice

Clippers to play starters vs. resting Suns, L.A. earns No. 5 seed with win

The Phoenix Suns are that much closer to finding out their first round matchup of the 2023 Western Conference Playoffs.

2 days ago

A young fan meets Devin Booker at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by suns and phxoffcourt I...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker presents young card-collecting fan with jersey before game at Lakers

Suns guard Devin Booker greeted a young fan of his before Friday night's game at the Los Angeles Lakers and presented her with a game-worn jersey that he signed as part of their get together.

2 days ago

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban cheers during the first half of the tema's NBA basketball game ag...

Arizona Sports

NBA reportedly investigating Mavericks for ‘roster decisions and game conduct’ after loss to Bulls

The NBA is reportedly investigating the Dallas Mavericks after they lost to the Chicago Bulls, 115-112, Friday night on their home court.

2 days ago

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Boo...

Arizona Sports

Warriors are most likely opponent for Suns in first round of NBA playoffs

Heading into Saturday's NBA schedule, the Golden State Warriors are the team most likely to be the Suns' first-round opponent in the upcoming NBA playoffs.

2 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 17: Phoenix Suns radio broadcast announcer Al McCoy during the NBA game agai...

Arizona Sports

Shazam! Phoenix Suns to honor Al McCoy during regular season finale vs. Clippers

Before longtime Suns broadcaster Al McCoy calls it a career, the award-winning play-by-play voice is getting a proper sendoff.

2 days ago

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns score a basket over Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Laker...

Kellan Olson

Shorthanded Phoenix Suns put up great effort in loss to Lakers

The Phoenix Suns' 121-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday had no stakes for Phoenix and it was full of them for Los Angeles.

3 days ago

Suns wing Josh Okogie wins Dan Majerle Hustle Award for 2022-23