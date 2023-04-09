Suns wing Josh Okogie wins Dan Majerle Hustle Award for 2022-23

The Phoenix Suns announced at Sunday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers that wing Josh Okogie was awarded the Dan Majerle Hustle Award for the 2022-23 season.

The award is presented by the Suns at the end of each season and given to the player that best personifies the hustle, grit and determination that Phoenix great Dan Majerle displayed.

Okogie takes home the award after Mikal Bridges was the nominee for the last two seasons.

Okogie appeared in 72 games, averaged 7.3 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and was often asked to guard the other team’s best player after Bridges was traded.

The only time Okogie played in more games over his career was his rookie season when he saw the court 74 times over the year.

The wing showed his grit after breaking his nose and wearing a mask for many weeks while it recovered.

The award started in 2003 and P.J. Tucker currently holds the record with four titles.

Past Dan Majerle Hustle Award winners:

Mikal Bridges (2021, 2022)

Jevon Carter (2020)

Mikal Bridges (2019)

Josh Jackson (2018)

Alan Williams (2017)

P.J. Tucker (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Sebastian Telfair (2012)

Grant Hill (2011)

Jared Dudley (2010)

Louis Amundson (2009)

Grant Hill (2008)

Leandro Barbosa (2007)

Raja Bell (2006)

Shawn Marion (2005)

Casey Jacobsen (2004)

Bo Outlaw (2003 – Inaugural Award)