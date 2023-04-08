Close
Clippers to play starters vs. resting Suns, L.A. earns No. 5 seed with win

Apr 8, 2023, 4:50 PM

Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie (2) turns on Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first hal...

Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie (2) turns on Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns are that much closer to finding out their first round matchup of the 2023 Western Conference Playoffs.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said the team would be playing all healthy players on Sunday against Phoenix.

Kevin Durant (left ankle injury management), Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest), Deandre Ayton (rest), Bismack Biyombo (right knee bone contusion) and Cam Payne (low back soreness) are all listed as out for the Suns Sunday against the Clippers, the team announced. Phoenix rested four starters against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

The matchup is the 82nd and final game of the regular season and could be the future first round playoff matchup.

If the Clippers were to win, L.A. would be the No. 5 seed and travel to Phoenix for the first round.

The Clippers have been battling through injuries throughout the year, as star Kawhi Leonard has appeared in 50 games and guard Paul George is currently out with a sprained right knee and it is unknown when he will return.

Forward Marcus Morris Sr. also missed Saturday’s game with back spasms.

If Los Angeles were to lose and Golden State were to win against the Portland Trailblazers, then Phoenix would square off against the Warriors in the first round.

The Suns and Clippers last faced off the in playoffs in the 2021 Western Conference Finals during Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals.

Although much of the Los Angeles team is still in tact from the Suns’ 4-2 series win in 2021, Leonard missed that series.

Phoenix’s last potential opponent to play in the first round is the New Orleans Pelicans. If New Orleans wins and both Golden State and the Clippers lose, then the Suns would take on a rematch from last year with the Pelicans.

