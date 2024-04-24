Close
The TikTok corgi is here if you are a Suns fan in need of hope

Apr 24, 2024, 3:21 PM

Aircorg the corgi predicts the Phoenix Suns to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


If you want to grasp at a final hopeful straw regarding whether the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns can extend their playoff run, look no further than the TikTok corgi.

Let’s back it up to explain: Meet Aircorg — AKA Steph Furry, AKA Fluffy Mamba — a TikTok-famous corgi who has made a living by predicting basketball games. Aircorg does so by bonking a basketball down some stairs and into one of two buckets representing opposing teams.

The short-in-height-yet-long-in-length boy picked the Suns to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in this first-round series. But he picked Phoenix rattling off four wins after taking losses in the first two games of the playoff matchup.

And so that has left the most optimistic of Suns fans at least hopeful their team can rebound.

The Suns have toyed with their fans’ emotions all season long.

Two good wins in a row? They’ve finally figured it out!

Then comes the usual reminder that this is one of the most maddening and inconsistent Suns teams in history.

Devin Booker said Tuesday after the 105-92 Game 2 loss, “Don’t count us out. It’s a series for a reason.” Aircorg would agree. The corgi’s Suns prediction has been accurate so far. Why doubt the prediction master now?

The TikTok corgi is here if you are a Suns fan in need of hope