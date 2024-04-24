If you want to grasp at a final hopeful straw regarding whether the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns can extend their playoff run, look no further than the TikTok corgi.

Let’s back it up to explain: Meet Aircorg — AKA Steph Furry, AKA Fluffy Mamba — a TikTok-famous corgi who has made a living by predicting basketball games. Aircorg does so by bonking a basketball down some stairs and into one of two buckets representing opposing teams.

The short-in-height-yet-long-in-length boy picked the Suns to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in this first-round series. But he picked Phoenix rattling off four wins after taking losses in the first two games of the playoff matchup.

And so that has left the most optimistic of Suns fans at least hopeful their team can rebound.

It feels right that my only sliver of hope in this Suns season is a corgi booping basketballs into trash cans https://t.co/ApsA1n57il — Dan Ziemann (@D_J_Ziemann) April 24, 2024

Worry not fellow suns fans, the corgi prophesied this pic.twitter.com/Htfj3L0Rb5 — sports enjoyer (@Basket_Ball69) April 24, 2024

Corgi told us we were going to drop game 1 and 2, don’t know why some of you are surprised. — Lando ☀️ (@PHXSuns_OD) April 21, 2024

Well, the corgi did say Suns in 6 after going down 0-2 🤷 — Matthew (@theazsportsguy) April 24, 2024

CORGI SAID SUNS IN 6. I BELIEVE #ItTakesEverything — BK (@blakekimball) April 24, 2024

The Suns have toyed with their fans’ emotions all season long.

Two good wins in a row? They’ve finally figured it out!

Then comes the usual reminder that this is one of the most maddening and inconsistent Suns teams in history.

Devin Booker said Tuesday after the 105-92 Game 2 loss, “Don’t count us out. It’s a series for a reason.” Aircorg would agree. The corgi’s Suns prediction has been accurate so far. Why doubt the prediction master now?

