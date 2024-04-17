Close
Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic posts ‘that’s all folks!’ after Kings take down Draymond Green, Warriors

Apr 16, 2024, 11:07 PM

Jusuf Nurkic dribbles down the court...

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 21, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pacers 117-110. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have had quite the back and forth this season.

Given the timing of Nurkic’s latest social media post on Tuesday, there’s reason to believe the Bosnian big man has taken the latest shot in the ongoing feud.

Shortly after the Golden State Warriors were ran out of the play-in tournament behind a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Nurkic took to X with a simple yet effective gif.

Shortly after the first post, Nurkic followed it up with a pair of laughing emojis.

The issue with Nurkic and Green really got legs this past December after the Warrior spun around and caught the Sun’s face with his right hand while jostling for position. Green was later ejected and subsequently suspended for a dozen games.

Nurkic after the game questioned Green, who was coming off another incident with Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert, over his antics.

“What’s going on with him? I don’t know,” Nurkic told reporters after the win. “Personally, I feel like that brother need(s) help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. At the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball, man.

“Hopefully, whatever he got in his life gets better.”

Green meanwhile said he tried to sell the call and that he wasn’t “an accurate enough puncher to do a full 360 and connect with someone.”

The two had another heated exchange in February, with both throwing out the “too small” gesture while battling during an eventual Suns loss. Green was also dinged with a technical foul for arguing a call.

After the game, Nurkic told reporters his adversary “didn’t learn anything” and that it is “a matter of time” before another incident involving Green occurred.

Days later, Green took to his podcast to rip into both Nurkic and Kevin Durant for their comments surrounding the power forward receiving help.

“Guys are making a habit out of that. Him and Kevin questioning my character before, as if you’re going to question somebody’s character by the basketball game as if it’s not real life,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “As if that don’t affect people’s pockets. Like, I think all of it was really cowardly if you want my honest opinion.

“If you want to know the truth about that, I think all of it was really cowardly. … I think they all wack, both of them if you want my honest opinion.”

For now at least, we wait for Green’s highly anticipated response to Nurkic this time around.

