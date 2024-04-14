Close
Suns’ Bradley Beal barked at, gets water poured on after huge performance in win over Wolves

Apr 14, 2024, 4:03 PM

Bradley Beal's teammates celebrated with him during a postgame interview after Sunday's win. (AZ Family screenshot)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Bradley Beal was the man of the hour on Sunday after leading the Phoenix Suns to a massive 125-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

He scored 36 points on 14-of-21 shooting (6-for-6 on 3s), chipping in an additional six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block with just one turnover.

When Beal met sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad for his postgame interview, he was also greeted by some teammates looking to rile the guard up.

First, it was Royce O’Neale and Thaddeus Young yelling before Josh Okogie barked at Beal, saying “That’s a dog.”

Then Damion Lee, a repeat offender of pouring water bottles on teammates during postgame, poured some cold water on Beal, hoping to cool him down after the hot shooting performance.

Finally, Jusuf Nurkic joined in the fun, taking the towel off Beal’s shoulders and putting it on his head to dry off the water. Nurkic led the team with eight assists in the win and picked up a ninth with the towel assist.

With the win and a New Orleans Pelicans loss, the Suns clinched the sixth seed in the West and will play the third-seeded Wolves in the first round of the playoffs, with Game 1 tipping on Saturday.

