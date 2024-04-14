Close
Bradley Beal gets hot, chrips with Anthony Edwards in 1st half of Suns-Wolves

Apr 14, 2024, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:45 pm

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after making a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on April 12, 2024 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal has led the late-season push for much of the way, including a stellar effort in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

He put forth 16 points on seven shots, adding an assist and two steals in 10 first-quarter minutes, as Phoenix built out a 44-22 lead off Beal’s all-time heat check of a 3-pointer to end the quarter.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant each scored eight points in the frame on a combined 5-of-9 shooting.

The Suns finished the quarter with 10 assists on 16 made baskets with seven steals, two blocks and just one turnover. They also shot 8-for-11 from behind the arc with Beal making all four of his attempts, on pace to smash the team’s season high of 22 makes.

Later in the half, Beal played instigator as the Wolves called a timeout, chirping with Wolves guard Anthony Edwards and head coach Chris Finch, leading to an exchanging of words between teams.

Later, the two guards shared more words when Edwards finished an and-one layup over Beal.

Phoenix came into the game needing to beat Minnesota and needing the New Orleans Pelicans to lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in order to avoid the play-in tournament.

A 66-53 halftime lead of its own helped as did a 70-53 halftime lead for Los Angeles. Other games across the West — Denver leading Memphis 66-54 and Oklahoma City leading Dallas 82-41 — would set up a Suns-Wolves first round if they hold.

