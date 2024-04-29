The Phoenix Suns got swept and are first up to be eliminated in the playoffs. And that means they were first up on Inside the NBA’s official goodbye to every team as they exit the postseason: Gone Fishin’.

Phoenix’s lowlight graphic put together by the TNT crew was sure a gut-punch, but at least Lake Havasu got some love.

Sitting in a sinking yellow bus with “Sunderachievers” written on the side, the Big Three are aboard.

Equally as depressing is the presence of Howler the Coyote, howling to nobody in particular because he no longer has an NHL team to employ him. Former Coyotes player and NHL on TNT studio analyst Paul Bissonnette is in the water, trying to stay positive with a cooler and some beverages.

On top of the bus is Suns superfan Emma Stone — sorry, Emily Stone — dancing with not Ryan Gosling in La La Land but Grayson Allen instead. It appears the TNT crew did not get the memo that she was not talking to Allen that one time we waved at the Suns bench, but we appreciate the callback nonetheless.

Also standing on the bus are former Suns Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, the Inside the NBA co-hosts.

Shaq is holding nachos fully loaded with pickles, a reference to Barkley’s rant from 2016 wherein he said the Phoenix arena’s nachos are topped with pickles instead of jalapenos. We’d argue the arena food has improved since then, but it’s a fitting symbol for this 2023-24 team: Oversold and underdelivered.

