Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Grayson Allen clears up the Emma Stone interaction with Suns’ bench

Jan 16, 2024, 2:47 PM

Emma Stone at Suns-Lakers on Jan. 11, 2024...

Actress and film producer Emma Stone court side during the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

No, Emma Stone did not say goodbye only to Grayson Allen on the Phoenix Suns’ bench last Thursday toward the end of a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was a message to the entire Suns bench.

“I saw it a bunch of times,” said Allen, who spoke of the viral moment during shootaround on Tuesday, after surely getting a flood of messages about the interaction with the Golden Globe winner. “It’s so funny how it’s a frame of something, it looks so out of context. Even I watched it and I was like, ‘I don’t think she even said bye to me or looked at me.’

“In that, in the video, it looks like we were looking directly at each other. It’s kind of funny how easily something like that could be taken out of context.”

For that, we issue a correction.

RELATED STORIES

Stone, who is from Scottsdale, wore a “PHX” hat and got plenty of cameras on her while taking in Phoenix’s win against the Lakers. She left late in the fourth quarter when a victory was clearly in hand.

What wasn’t clear was what she said to the Suns’ bench as Allen put on his warmups and appeared to share a few laughs with teammates Josh Okogie, Bradley Beal and Saben Lee.

“It’s always good when we get support from our fans, especially the ones who have huge platforms themselves,” Suns star Kevin Durant said Tuesday. “They spend so much time working on their craft. They get a chance to come watch us play, we really appreciate that. So glad she’s a fan of the Suns.”

Durant helped clear things up on Allen’s behalf.

“I think she waved at just the whole team — she was talking to the whole team. She wasn’t singling out Grayson,” Durant said.

Added Allen: “I didn’t know (she was a Suns fan) but it’s awesome to have a fan like that.”

Phoenix Suns

Head coach Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the...

Kellan Olson

Suns move past 4th quarter slip-up to defeat depleted Blazers

The Phoenix Suns didn't make it look as easy against the Portland Trail Blazers as a few teams have this month but did enough to get a win.

2 days ago

Jordan Goodwin #0 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers...

David Veenstra

Suns’ Bol Bol out Sunday against Blazers; Deandre Ayton questionable for Portland

Suns' Bol Bol is out for Sunday night's road matchup in Portland against the Trail Blazers. Deandre Ayton is questionable for the Blazers.

2 days ago

Tyus Jones #5 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball during an In-Season Tournament game agains...

David Veenstra

Kevin Garnett says Phoenix Suns need a point guard, suggests Tyus Jones

Kevin Garnett said the Phoenix Suns need a traditional point guard to start and suggested they should trade for Tyus Jones.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Do the Phoenix Suns need more well-rounded role players?

Do the Phoenix Suns need more well-rounded role players? Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

4 days ago

Emma Stone at Suns-Lakers on Jan. 11, 2024...

Haboob Blog

Emma Stone interrupted the Suns game to say ‘bye’ to Grayson Allen

Recent Golden Globe winner Emma Stone said goodbye to Grayson Allen in the middle of the Phoenix Suns' win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

4 days ago

Bradley Beal...

Arizona Sports

Report: Phoenix Suns would rather add wing than point guard at deadline

TNT's Chris Haynes reported the Suns are not necessarily intent on adding a true point guard at the trade deadline.

5 days ago

Grayson Allen clears up the Emma Stone interaction with Suns’ bench