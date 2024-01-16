No, Emma Stone did not say goodbye only to Grayson Allen on the Phoenix Suns’ bench last Thursday toward the end of a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was a message to the entire Suns bench.

“I saw it a bunch of times,” said Allen, who spoke of the viral moment during shootaround on Tuesday, after surely getting a flood of messages about the interaction with the Golden Globe winner. “It’s so funny how it’s a frame of something, it looks so out of context. Even I watched it and I was like, ‘I don’t think she even said bye to me or looked at me.’

“In that, in the video, it looks like we were looking directly at each other. It’s kind of funny how easily something like that could be taken out of context.”

For that, we issue a correction.

Stone, who is from Scottsdale, wore a “PHX” hat and got plenty of cameras on her while taking in Phoenix’s win against the Lakers. She left late in the fourth quarter when a victory was clearly in hand.

What wasn’t clear was what she said to the Suns’ bench as Allen put on his warmups and appeared to share a few laughs with teammates Josh Okogie, Bradley Beal and Saben Lee.

“It’s always good when we get support from our fans, especially the ones who have huge platforms themselves,” Suns star Kevin Durant said Tuesday. “They spend so much time working on their craft. They get a chance to come watch us play, we really appreciate that. So glad she’s a fan of the Suns.”

Durant helped clear things up on Allen’s behalf.

“I think she waved at just the whole team — she was talking to the whole team. She wasn’t singling out Grayson,” Durant said.

Added Allen: “I didn’t know (she was a Suns fan) but it’s awesome to have a fan like that.”

