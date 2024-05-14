Nothing says baseball like a hot dog, right? Well, what about a hot dog floating down from the sky?

The Seattle Mariners last weekend captured the hearts of fans across the world with a new promotion called “Hot Dogs from Heaven.”

Everyone’s talking about the breathtaking phenomenon that graced the skies of the northern hemisphere last weekend… Hot Dogs from Heaven 🌭 pic.twitter.com/sdwc7cmwjw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 13, 2024

The speakers at T-Mobile Park in Seattle blare “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” by Belinda Carlisle as the dogs fall from the sky. To be frank, this must be what heaven is like.

Not all instances of meat flying through the air have been as harmless, though.

On Friday, Minnesota Twins first baseman Carlos Santana was nailed on the head after a shot put of sausage from a teammate in the dugout following a home run.

Someone hit Carlos Santana in the helmet with the home run sausage 😭 pic.twitter.com/R7HukrGwai — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 11, 2024

The “rally sausage” sparked a 16-2 stretch, including the Twins’ first 12-game win streak in 33 years. Hitting coach David Popkins grabbed the summer sausage from a table in the clubhouse and told hitters to tap it for good luck.

How did it find its way to the clubhouse?

Twins catcher Kyle Farmer was mailed the summer sausage, and he didn’t want to eat it so he left it on a table in the clubhouse. The sausage ended up making the bat rack its home and traveling across borders on the road.

Made it across the border ✅ pic.twitter.com/BPCtt76ddT — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 10, 2024

America’s pastime has long been paired with the oftentimes fire-cooked sausages, and MLB teams have shown their creativity for how each ballpark serves their signature doggies.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ home of Chase Field, for example, introduced a dozen new dishes this season, including a footlong Sonoran-style dog and a Kiltlifter beer bratwurst.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro shared his own idea for Chase Field’s next innovation during the Monday edition of Burns & Gambo.

Hey @Dbacks!

🪂

We have an idea for a new promotion! 🌭 pic.twitter.com/AsOZvIdmmi — The Burns & Gambo Show (@BurnsAndGambo) May 14, 2024

